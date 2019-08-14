Warren McDaniel Hilton

Warren McDaniel Hilton, 28 is in the Sullivan County Jail on charges of maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of meth for resale, possession of meth, and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

 Contributed: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday for methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and outstanding warrants a release from the Sheriff’s Office states.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a warranted search of the residence of Warren McDaniel Hilton, 28 of Kingsport on July 12, where they found over two ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, used syringes, and ammunition for a 40 caliber handgun.

Hilton was not at home at the time of the search and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 12 the Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance near Hilton's residence spotted Hilton and he was arrested and taken into custody shortly afterward by deputies with the Sheriff's Office. 

At the time of his arrest, Hilton was in possession of methamphetamine, used syringes and a spoon, the Sheriff’s Office release stated.

Hilton was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of meth for resale, possession of meth, and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of August 14, Hilton remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

