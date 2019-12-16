Larry C. Fields

Larry C. Fields

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, according to a news release.

Larry C. Fields, 36, was reported missing by a family member on Saturday. He had not been seen since Dec. 9. There is reasonable cause to be concerned for his safety and welfare because of medical issues he has, the release states. 

Fields is Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the 100 block of West Wanola Avenue in Kingsport. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a yellow long sleeve shirt and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should call detectives with the Kingsport Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us

