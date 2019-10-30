BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University will hold two talks on the history of the Atlantic slave trade and the interplay of race and gender in the Americas on Monday through its Institute for Faith & Culture speaker series.
Anne C. Bailey, an American social historian, Africana studies expert and author, will present "The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History" at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus. "Racial Reconciliation and Christian Witness" will be held at 7 p.m. at Lee Street Baptist Church, 1 West Mary St., Bristol, Virginia. Both events are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.king.edu/faithandculture.
