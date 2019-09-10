BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s Institute for Faith and Culture speaker series continues Monday, Sept. 16, with an examination of the moral and spiritual dimensions of medical practice.
Dr. Farr A. Curlin, a physician, author, ethicist and professor of medical humanities at Duke University’s Trent Center for Bioethics, Humanities and History of Medicine, will present “Medicine and the Christian Art of (Suffering and) Dying” at 9:15 a.m. in the University Chapel on King’s main campus and “The Way of Medicine: A Profession to Heal” at 7 p.m. in the Bristol Regional Medical Center Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public as part of the annual King Institute Medical Lecture.
For more information about the Institute, including the full schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.
