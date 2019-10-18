BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture speaker series continues Monday with a visit from noted author, historian and minister Kathryn Long.
There will be two speaking events where she will discuss King alumna Catherine Peeke and both are open to the public and free of charge.
At 9:15 a.m. in King’s Memorial Chapel on the main King campus, Long will present “Catherine Peeke: Keeping in Touch with a Protestant ‘Saint.’” At 7 p.m., she will present “God, His Ancient Spoken Message: The Waorani New Testament, Catherine Peeke and the Art of Bible Translation” at First Presbyterian Church at 701 Florida Ave. in Bristol, Tennessee.
Long is associate professor of history emerita at Wheaton College in Illinois. Peeke lived with the Waorani people of Ecuador for 25 years and helped translate the New Testament into their native language, a labor of love that took 14 years to complete. In honor of her work, which continued for decades after, King dedicated The Peeke School of Christian Mission in 2001.
For more information about the Institute, including the full schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.
