BRISTOL, Tenn. — The King University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to approve Robert Maclellan as the board’s new chair and Nell King Bieger as vice chair, effective immediately.
Maclellan and Bieger were selected during the board’s semiannual meeting, held Oct. 17 and 18, and both will serve in their respective roles through October 2021.
Maclellan was named to the Board of Trustees in 2009 and previously appointed vice chair in October 2014. He succeeds Warren Payne in the role of board chairman. Bieger was named to King’s board in 2015.
The board holds the legal authority and responsibility for King University’s mission, financial stability and institutional policies related to matters of strategic importance.
