BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University has announced it will return to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.
Rhonda Morgan, nursing professor at King and epidemiology adviser, said administration officials are constantly reviewing guidance and directives from the Centers for Disease Control, the state of Tennessee and county health departments. She added that King’s educational environment and practices will be adjusted to ensure safety for students, faculty, staff and the King community.
King has also rescheduled its commencement exercises for Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. on the Oval at the main campus in Bristol. The event had been previously postponed because of the outbreak.
For more information on the university’s coronavirus response and plans, visit King’s COVID-19 information page.
