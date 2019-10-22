BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials from King University and Southwest Virginia Community College announced a joint education initiative Tuesday.
King University President Alexander Whitaker IV and Southwest Virginia Community College President Thomas Wright both spoke at the Tuesday afternoon conference in the King University Student Center to announce the initiative, which is designed to remove some of the barriers and challenges students face while trying to transfer from the community college to King University.
Through the arrangement, students at Southwest Virginia Community College will be set up with advisers from King and SVCC that will help the student plan their course load so that all or most of their credits will transfer once they complete their associate degree and continue their college career at King. Students get the added benefit of saving money on their first two years of college.
Acceptance to King will be provided as early as the beginning of the third semester of enrollment at Southwest, and students will be able to register during King’s earliest registration event during the semester in which they will be graduating from Southwest.
“The great success of this is that we know students who have completed community college successfully and have gotten an associate degree are going to do well at the bachelor’s level, especially when they come from a quality school such as Southwest,” Whitaker said.
King University also has similar arrangements for students at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville and Northeast State Community College in Blountville. Whitaker said those and Southwest Virginia Community College are King’s three biggest community college partners, and several dozen students who graduated from Southwest are currently enrolled at King.
He added he hoped this initiative would encourage more students at Southwest Virginia Community College to plan on transferring to King.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.