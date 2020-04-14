Help out:

King University is seeking donations of money or 2.85-millimeter PLA filament to help make PPE (personal protective equipment) for health care workers. To make a donation, go to give.king.edu or contact Brent Davison, vice president for advancement at King, by emailing him at bedavison@king.edu or calling at either 423-652-4832 or 254-760-9399.

For health care providers and other PPE makers:

King University’s Digital Media Art & Design program is looking to use the university’s 3D printer to make PPE for local health care workers and providers. They are also looking for local partners with whom to collaborate. Inquiries can go to Joe Strickland, chairman of King University’s Digital Media Art & Design program, at jgstrickland@king.edu.