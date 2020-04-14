BRISTOL, Tenn. — Throughout the U.S., health care workers are working to save the lives of patients suffering from COVID-19. But in the meantime, they are becoming infected themselves due to a shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipment, or PPE.
To help those risking their own health and wellbeing, professors at King University’s Digital Media Art & Design program have teamed up with MatterHackers, an online company that sells 3D printing supplies. They are using the university’s new 3D printer to make headbands needed to help assemble protective face shields.
King University bought its 3D printer, an Ultimaker S3, this calendar year with money donated by King alumnus Sharon Nash.
Joe Strickland, chairman of the Digital Media Art & Design program, said he and Herbert Lee Jones, another professor in the department, recognized the shortage of PPE for health care workers. They discovered that MatterHackers had created a COVID-19 Maker Response Hub that connects hospitals and government agencies in need of PPE with digital fabricators capable of making PPE parts.
“Once we saw what was happening, we signed up to be able to pitch in,” Strickland said.
Jones prepared the design for the printing software, and Strickland took the printer home. From Thursday through Monday, they printed their entire first order of 47 headbands for MatterHackers. King University doesn’t have the right filament to make the clear face shields, which is why they are only making headbands.
The 3D-printed headbands are made using polylactic acid filament, or PLA, a vegetable-based plastic that is popular for 3D printing because it has a wide range of applications and is inexpensive and biodegradable. Strickland said the process to print, sanitize and seal each headband takes about an hour total, and the cost to print each headband is less than 50 cents.
“We’re not super concerned with the cost; we just want to continue to make these as long as we can,” Strickland said.
Strickland said the first headband order was shipped to MatterHackers on Tuesday. Going forward, headbands will be sent where they are needed. Now they are waiting for their next order from MatterHackers.
Strickland said they’d also like to make PPE for local health care workers and providers. He said they would also be open to collaborate with others in the area to make PPE.
