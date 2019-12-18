BRISTOL, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine told members of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Bristol, Virginia city officials Wednesday that he may be able to connect new companies to the Twin City.
During a nearly hourlong Skype call with those at the chamber, the Virginia Democrat said he plans to come to Southwest Virginia during one of the first recess weeks of the Senate’s 2020 session and proposed sitting down with Bristol Virginia City Manager Eads and others to talk about economic development plans and goals. He said he talks to many companies that are interested in Virginia, and he may be able to find a suitable match for the city.
“One of the things I can do in my role is I can be a little bit of a matchmaker,” Kaine said.
Eads told Kaine about efforts the city has made to get on track fiscally since it was declared financially distressed in 2017. Kaine said Bristol, Virginia has challenges, but it also has a lot of assets like natural beauty, good companies and great culture.
Kaine also filled those who attended in on what is going on in the Senate, what he’s working on and how Bristol and Southwest Virginia may be affected by new legislation.
Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan told Kaine that the city’s schools are old and crumbling, as are many across the commonwealth, and asked what’s being done at the federal level that could help pay for better infrastructure.
Kaine responded that the House and Senate are currently prioritizing the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act of 1965, but he is also working on getting the federal government to properly fund the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act. Under the act, he said the federal government is supposed to pay 40% of costs associated with providing higher quality education to students with disabilities while state and local governments cover the rest. But the federal government actually pays only 17% or 18% of costs, he added. If the federal government paid schools for the full 40%, it could open up opportunities for spending on new school infrastructure, the senator said.
Kaine also talked about a provision to the spending bill, which he co-sponsored with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes and others, from 18 to 21. Kaine said he expects the spending bill, which will fund the federal government through Sept. 30, to pass in the Senate today.
Members of the chamber, including Andy Hall, vice president of government relations for Ballad Health, thanked Kaine for working to make it more difficult for children and young adults to access tobacco products.
