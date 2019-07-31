A large-scale solar project is being planned in Wise County thanks to a $500,000 grant from a program focused on reclaiming and developing abandoned mine sites.
This is the first project of its type in Southwest Virginia, and it will generate more than three megawatts of clean energy for the Mineral Gap Data Center, according to a Wednesday news release from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
The grant, awarded to the Wise County Industrial Development Authority, will be used for preparation of the site, which is adjacent to the Data Center in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park in Wise.
The funding comes from the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program, which is supported by federal dollars and administered by DMME.
“Areas that were once mined are underused. We have thousands of acres that have the potential to have a great impact to the economy of Southwest Virginia,” DMME Deputy Director Butch Lambert said in the release. “This solar development provides a great example for others to see the potential in historic and reclaimed coal mining lands.”
The U.S. Department of Treasury provided $10 million to DMME to identify abandoned mine land to be reclaimed for economic development projects in Southwest Virginia, the release states.
DMME expects the site preparation work and project installation to create jobs and the resulting clean energy to help the data center increase its customer base. Reclaiming the mine land may also help improve water quality in the area, the release states.
Mineral Gap is a 65,000-square-foot secure data center operated by DP Facilities Inc. on 22 acres in Wise County, according to the company’s website.
“Mineral Gap Data Center is honored to be part of southwest Virginia’s renewable-energy future,” Kathleen Fowler, spokeswoman for Mineral Gap, said in the release. “Mineral Gap Data Center is already a leading-edge example of a vital and growing industry, so combining our highly secure facility with highly renewable solar power is a win-win for us, for the region’s economy and for the Commonwealth’s green-energy leadership.”
Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe Solar will install the solar system.
Leaders involved with the project gathered for a check presentation ceremony at the data center Wednesday morning.
The Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program is also supporting $47,420 in improvements at the Country Cabin II music venue in Norton, DMME said in a separate news release Wednesday. The upgrades will allow Country Cabin II to operate year-round, including during colder months.
The Wise and Norton projects are two of 10 projects selected for grant approval from the pilot program, according to a list Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, announced in March. The projects also required review from the federal government’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement before funds were officially awarded.
Virginia received a total of $20 million in grants for abandoned mine land sites over the last two years. DMME anticipates an additional $10 million to support economic development projects selected in 2020, the agency said in its release Wednesday.