BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jurassic Quest, America’s largest dinosaur event, will take visitors at Bristol Motor Speedway back millions of years this weekend.
The event will be open Friday through Sunday and feature more than 100 lifesize animatronic prehistoric beasts of the land, sky and sea. The hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The event will have lifesize adult, baby and adolescent dinosaurs, and the new Ancient Oceans exhibit will feature gigantic, moving water dwellers from the Jurassic, Cretaceous and Neogene periods, including a 50-foot moving, animatronic Megalodon.
Guests will also have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils, and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back more than 60 million years.
