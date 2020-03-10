The Junior Leagues of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City will hold their 30th annual food drive at Food City stores Saturday to collect food for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The need for food is high this spring, and this is the first large-scale, regionwide food drive of 2020, according to a news release. Junior League members encourage everyone to get involved by making a food donation.

Last year, the annual effort collected more than 10,000 pounds of food. A goal of 13,000 pounds has been set for this year.

Food collection bins will be at participating Food City locations starting Friday. League members will give out collection bags at stores on Saturday. The most-needed food items are canned meats, vegetables, pastas, fruits and boxed goods.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia will receive the food donations from store locations in their respective regions and distribute to nonprofit organizations that serve people in need. Both are members of Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network.

In addition to donating to the food drive, you can make a monetary donation or volunteer at your local food bank. For more information, go to www.netfoodbank.org and www.faswva.org.

