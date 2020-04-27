Bristol’s Little Free Libraries — those raised, decorated boxes that look like oversized birdhouses — normally just hold whatever used books residents put in them.

But lately, amid the wave of hardships caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the Junior League of Bristol TN-VA has also begun putting free food in them.

An April 10 Facebook post by the organization showed several of the city’s Little Free Libraries stocked with cans of SpaghettiOs and Chef Boyardee Beefaroni, fruit cups, peanut butter crackers and other snacks, all neatly arranged in front of the paperback and hardback books. A handwritten note was left with each food stash.

“Please take what you need, but leave some for others. Stay safe! Stay healthy!” one of the notes read.

In a follow-up post April 13, the Junior League said it was restocking some of the boxes.

“Turning our Little Free Libraries into Little Free Pantries!” the caption states.

