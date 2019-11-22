About 30 years after a woman in Palm Beach County, Florida was gunned down by a person wearing a clown costume, the Abingdon, Virginia, woman charged with murder will go to trial.

Shelia Keen-Warren, 56, appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge. After learning defense needed a bit more time to prepare for court, the judge set a trial date for May 29.

Three decades ago, on May 26, 1990, Marlene Warren, 40, answered her front door to find a person wearing a clown costume and holding flowers. The clown opened fire, fatally wounding Warren.

Authorities arrested Keen-Warren in 2017 near her home in Southwest Virginia, where she had been living with her husband, Michael Warren, who had been married to Marlene Warren at the time of the shooting.

The judge also ordered Keen-Warren to pay back hundreds of dollars to the state of Florida regarding attorney costs. Earlier this year, Keen-Warren was declared an indigent and the judge permitted her to have some attorney costs paid by the state.

But the state objected after learning Keen-Warren falsified documents and noted that she had more than $1 million in assets, including homes in Abingdon and Kingsport.

