BRISTOL, Tenn. — A slight smile crept across Megan Bowell’s face a couple of times during her nearly 15-minute Monday appearance in General Sessions Court, where a judge rejected her request to reduce bail and scheduled her next hearing in May.
Dressed in a two-tone gray jail jumpsuit and shackled in handcuffs while seated in the witness chair, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell occasionally gazed around the courtroom — nearly empty except for about a dozen members of the news media. She spent most of the hearing looking at Judge Klyne Lauderback and answering his questions or at Brad Sproles, the Kingsport attorney who represented her at Monday’s hearing.
Boswell, 18, is charged with lying to investigators in the case of her missing 15-month-old daughter, who hasn’t been seen since December. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 19, and Sullivan authorities are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI on the case.
Under oath, Boswell told the judge she currently has no income and wanted an attorney to represent her.
She is scheduled to appear May 8 at 9 a.m. in Sullivan County Criminal Court on a charge of filing a false report, a Class D felony. If convicted, she could be sentenced to two to four years in jail.
She was arrested last week after Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said she repeatedly made conflicting statements that “impeded” and “delayed” efforts of detectives looking for her daughter.
Boswell falsely told investigators in February that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry, 20, despite the fact that he was stationed in Louisiana with the Army and did not actually have her, a court document shows.
It was Evelyn Boswell’s grandfather who notified authorities last month that he hadn’t seen the child since December.
Sproles unsuccessfully petitioned Lauderback to reduce her bond from $25,000 to $10,000.
“She is a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, she is working, she has family in the community, a family history in the area and no previous criminal record,” Sproles said during the hearing. “I believe the appropriate bond is $10,000.”
Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said while it is true Boswell had no prior criminal history, the circumstances of the case and uncertainty over her residence made her a flight risk.
Boswell no longer lives at the address given to authorities, Nelson said.
“Her residence is in question and unstable,” Nelson told the judge, who agreed to leave the bond unchanged.
None of the more than 800 tips submitted regarding Evelyn Boswell has resulted in a sighting of the missing girl in the nearly two weeks since the Amber Alert was issued, according to the TBI.
“In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are limited to what can be released publicly,” the TBI’s Leslie Earhart wrote in an online Twitter message. “Please know, the search continues. If we determine there is a credible sighting of Evelyn, we will make the public aware.”
Anyone with information about Evelyn Mae Boswell is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
