Angelo Aviles

Angelo Aviles of Johnson City charged with murder in shooting death.

 contributed

ABINGDON, Va. -- A Johnson City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found early Monday in the middle of Campground Road near Bristol.

The victim has been identified as Anthony James Pickle, 34, of Bristol, Tennessee, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said during a news conference tonight. Charged in his death is Angelo Aviles, 27, Andis said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments