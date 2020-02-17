ABINGDON, Va. -- A Johnson City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found early Monday in the middle of Campground Road near Bristol.
The victim has been identified as Anthony James Pickle, 34, of Bristol, Tennessee, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said during a news conference tonight. Charged in his death is Angelo Aviles, 27, Andis said.
