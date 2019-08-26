"A Bristol Minute" for Monday, August 26: ▶️ Barter Theatre reports $500K shortfall ▶️ Abingdon officials say they've been left out of the potential plan to move courthouse ▶️ TBI investigating Sullivan jail inmate death Read more at: https://buff.ly/326pu45.

A John Battle High School cheerleading coach faces embezzlement charges after about $700 went missing from money raised during a fundraiser, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested Friday and charged with felony embezzlement, according to a news release issued Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started after school officials became aware of potential suspicious activity related to cheerleading funds and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office, the release states. About $700 went missing from an online fundraiser the cheerleading program did over the summer, according to the release.

Buchanan was responsible for making sure money raised during the fundraiser was turned in to the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Buchanan worked as the head cheerleading coach for the Washington County high school, but she was not a teacher in the school division, the release states.

She was released on $2,500 unsecured bail, and a court date is pending in Washington County General District Court.

