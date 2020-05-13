BRISTOL, Va. — The City Council received a sobering presentation Tuesday on a proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget that includes cutting 10 employees, leaving vacant positions unfilled and anticipating a more than $2 million reduction — primarily due to the effects of COVID-19.
City Manager Randy Eads presented an overview of a $51.84 million general fund spending plan that is more than $2 million less than the current year and more than $2.84 million less than the original budget developed just as the public health crisis came to light in March.
In addition, the city expects to suffer a $1.7 million shortfall during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, attributable to the pandemic and state directives that temporarily closed or reduced operations of many businesses and sparked widespread unemployment.
The budget forecasts a $2.59 million impact attributable to the pandemic for 2020-21, including 50% expected reductions in meals and lodging tax revenues and a 70% reduction in admissions tax revenue. In addition to restaurants still being shuttered except for takeout, national chain restaurants Logan’s and IHOP and Cinemark Tinseltown theaters recently announced they won’t reopen their locations.
“Since mid-March, we have constantly dealt with this budget every single day on how to move forward, based on information that’s constantly changing,” Eads said after the meeting. “There may be further changes coming that we just can’t foresee and the council can’t foresee — maybe some good, maybe some bad.”
As presented, the plan would reduce police department staffing by three positions, social services by four, 2.5 positions in parks and recreation and one each in judicial alternative sentencing, the fire department, economic development and code compliance offices. Other spots are the combination or elimination of part-time positions.
“These reductions will have significant impacts on the types of services and the level of services that we provide to Bristol residents,” Eads said.
The proposed budget does not include any proposed tax increases nor any proposed increases to the trash collection rate.
Eads said the council will likely be asked to revisit the budget this fall once first-quarter revenues from the July-September period are finalized.
The presentation followed a review of the city’s current fiscal year, where meals and lodging tax revenues were trending ahead of projection through the first nine months of the fiscal year. However preliminary, unaudited figures for April showed both meal and lodging tax revenues dipped nearly 30%.
“It’s not what you want to see, obviously,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “There are a lot of hard decisions that are going to have to be made. I have some issues with some of the things that have been presented in the budget, so I hope this is, by no means, the final version of what we are going to pass. We have a couple of weeks to read through it and see the detail. It’s not pretty.”
The proposed allocation to the school division was reduced from the current $6.68 million — and requested $6.98 million — to $6.58 million. Much of that will be made up through savings from not operating school buildings in the current year, which will be passed along to 2020-21, Eads said.
The plan also seeks to dramatically cut funding to tourism promotion agencies. Discover Bristol, the Chamber of Commerce tourism promotion program, receives $125,000 in the current budget, requested $175,000 and is recommended to receive $50,000 for 2020-21.
Believe in Bristol is getting $20,000 this year, asked for $50,000 and is recommended to receive $7,500. The Birthplace of Country Music gets $5,000 in this budget, asked for $125,000 and is recommended to get $1,750.
A public hearing is planned for May 26 at City Hall — with social distancing and attendance restrictions — and the council is scheduled to hold first reading on June 9. Final reading is planned for June 23.
