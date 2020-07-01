ABINGDON, Va. — The popular JJ’s Restaurant & Sports Bar of Abingdon has been closed until at least July 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have been notified that the significant other of one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” the restaurant’s Facebook page announced early Wednesday.
Restaurant owner Joel Jerkins said Wednesday that he’s exercising caution after closing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and all employees are being tested for the virus.
“None of our employees have tested positive,” Jerkins said.
The “significant other” is a male nurse who tested positive, Jerkins said.
In turn, the female employee “went and got tested,” Jerkins said. “And she is not showing any signs or symptoms.”
Still, the restaurant owner wanted to be cautious.
“We’re just not going to take that chance,” Jerkins said. “Just out of precaution, we made the pre-emptive jump. We went ahead and closed for two weeks. Our employees are being tested. If all is good, we will open back up on July 15. And that’s if nobody comes back positive.”
Even so, when JJ’s reopens, the restaurant on Charwood Drive will be limited to outdoor seating only until at least the end of July, Jerkins said.
And that’s all because of health concerns, he added.
“We’re doing everything we can to be safe for our customers and our employees,” Jerkins said. “The last thing we want to do is to get our town and employees sick.”
