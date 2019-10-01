BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan County children in Tennessee Department of Children’s Services custody will now have a go-between when waiting to be placed in a foster home, thanks to Isaiah 117 House.
The nonprofit organization provides safe, temporary housing for children who are in state custody until caseworkers can find foster homes and provides them with needed supplies like clothing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Bristol on Tuesday at the site, next to Discovery Church on Bethel Drive, where the nonprofit’s fourth house in Tennessee will be constructed. The land was donated by the church.
Ronda Paulson, Isaiah 117 House founder and director, and Julie Dixon, the Sullivan County house’s program coordinator — both foster parents — met with the idea of helping foster kids in January 2017. They started by searching Google for how to start a nonprofit and never thought what they founded would grow as much as it has, Paulson said.
The first house opened in Carter County last year, Washington County’s opened last month, and Greene County’s will open in November. Sullivan County’s is slated to open March 17, 2020.
Elsewhere in the state, plans are in the works for Blount, Bradley, Cocke and Rutherford counties to have Isaiah 117 houses and one will be built to serve Coffee, Grundy and Franklin counties. A house will also be built in Evansville, Indiana.
“God had bigger plans,” Paulson said. “… Today, on this ground, right here in this place, we send a message loud and clear that the children that feel like they have no rights, the children that feel forgotten: not on this ground, not in this place. The children — they feel invisible, they feel like no one sees them, no one understands: not on this ground, not in this place. Today marks a new beginning of a home that will look at every child [and] with every detail, every throw pillow, every toy, every towel — will say, ‘We planned for you, we prayed for you, and you are not alone.’”
All those who spoke at the ceremony said the project was only possible because the community came together to donate money, supplies and labor.
“We are excited about this brand-new chapter of Isaiah 117 House and the opportunity to be a safe haven for the children of Sullivan County,” Dixon said.
Jeff Begley, owner of Begley Development in Kingsport, stepped up to oversee construction of the 1,600-square-foot house and recruited 55 contractors and suppliers. More than $150,000 has been raised for the first year’s budget.
“It’s a great privilege to be part of this project for Sullivan County and to work with this dedicated individuals that have a big heart for children waiting for placement in foster care,” Begley said. “… This has truly been a community endeavor.”
Discovery Church’s pastor, Matt Korell and his wife, Sarah, adopted a child who had been in foster care, so helping foster children is important to them and the church, he said.
“Part of the DNA of the church has been to care for the orphans and, through that, the foster system,” Korell said. “… We’re looking forward to the partnership, not just in property, but also in volunteering and going down this journey with Isaiah 117 House for a long time.”
About 40 people, including state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and his wife, Lisa, who is the chairwoman of Isaiah 117 House’s Sullivan County Expansion Committee, shoveled dirt on the site as a symbol of the project being about helping kids.
“It is my hope that all children who pass through the Isaiah [117] House will one day understand they were never alone, that the community walked with them on their journey,” Lisa Lundberg said.
Two local chapters of Woodmen of the World donated a $3,000 check to Isaiah 117 House at the ceremony.
