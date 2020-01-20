The Eastern Division of the Tennessee Court of Appeals will not reconsider its judgment affirming a lower court’s ruling that blocked construction of an Intimate Treasures shop at the entrance to the Sunnybrook neighborhood in Bristol, Tennessee. The order, which was filed Friday, states that Mark Hatfield, owner of the store, fully argued his case, and his argument was considered by the court and sufficiently addressed. Hatfield was also ordered to pay the costs of the petition for a rehearing.
Hatfield wants to relocate the store, which sells lingerie, sex toys and other adult products, from Pennsylvania Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee to the site at 1926 Volunteer Parkway.
In late December, Hatfield’s attorney filed a petition for a rehearing that used the words “botched,” “magical,” “concocted” and “mangled” to describe the appeals court’s decision.
The order is the most recent development in a 2017 lawsuit filed by Ritchie and Roma Phillips, who live in the Sunnybrook subdivision, against Hatfield. The lawsuit sought to stop construction of the store. Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody issued an order in April permanently blocking the relocation to that site because protective covenants placed on the Sunnybrook neighborhood in 1955 indefinitely restricted the land to residential use.
Shortly afterward, Hatfield filed an appeal to reverse the April ruling and all other adverse judgments against him. But on Dec. 18, Appeals Court Judges Thomas Frierson II, Charles Susano Jr. and John McClarty issued an opinion that affirmed the lower court’s ruling, charged Hatfield with the cost of the appeal and sent the matter back to chancery court for enforcement of the judgment and collection of costs.
“This ruling is now the fifth time a Court has ruled against Mr. Hatfield's position,” Ricky Curtis, the attorney representing Ritchie and Roma Phillips, told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.
Curtis said that it’s possible for Hatfield to appeal his case to the Tennessee Supreme Court, but he added that it’s unlikely the court would hear it because it generally only accepts cases dealing with constitutional rights or matters of significant public policy.
If Hatfield files a petition for the state Supreme Court to hear his case, he would have to do so within 60 days of Jan. 17, the date of the order.
Edward Brading, Hatfield’s attorney, was not immediately available for comment Monday.
The couple also filed a lawsuit against the city of Bristol, Tennessee related to a city Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision that Intimate Treasures is not adult-oriented, which would allow it to move to the Volunteer Parkway site, which is zoned B-3 business, without a special-use permit. Danielle Smith, the city attorney, previously said that case was pending due to the Hatfield lawsuit.
