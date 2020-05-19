BRISTOL, Va. - Incumbents swept both seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council and one of two on the School Board in today's general election.
Anthony Farnum was the top vote-getter in a four-man City Council field, getting 1,062 unofficial votes. Kevin Mumpower earned a second four-year term with 837 votes, just edging challenger Ric Watts, who had 783. Michael Pollard got 604 votes.
"I just want to say I am very humbled and very thankful to all the voters of Bristol Virginia who supported me," Farnum said. "My plan for the next four years is to work really hard to make Bristol the best place it can be."
Incumbent Tyrone Foster retained his School Board seat with 1,296 votes. Frank Goodpasture III returns to the board after more than a decade. He finished with 935 votes.
All totals are unofficial until a canvass is completed Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.