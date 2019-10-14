Adam Hutchison has worked in higher education for nearly 20 years, but he admits there’s a bit of a learning curve as he prepares to become president of Virginia Highlands Community College in January.
“We have a lot to learn from the community and from the college itself about who it is and its culture and the ways it serves its students,” he said in a phone interview from Waco, Texas. Hutchison, 45, is currently the provost of Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Last week, the Virginia Community College System named Hutchison the Abingdon-based college’s next president. He was one of three finalists out of about 70 applicants, according to the college.
Workforce readiness is one of his priorities, although Hutchison cautioned that he’s still listening to and learning from VHCC and surrounding community members about what’s important to them.
“One of my goals is to work closely with the business community, identifying those skill sets that they need — and with the wonderful team that’s already in place at Virginia Highlands — helping our students develop that talent so that they can be immediately plugged in and a valuable part of their community,” he said.
He also said he wants students to be prepared for wherever their personal paths take them, whether that’s starting a job after completing a two-year degree or transferring to another college to finish a bachelor’s program.
VHCC, in Abingdon, served more than 2,500 students over the past year and offers more than 70 academic areas of study, according to its website.
Hutchison’s higher education path started at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he earned his associate of applied science degree and a bachelor’s degree. Later, he earned a master’s degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg and a doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
With a background in aerospace and aviation, Hutchison started teaching as an adjunct aviation maintenance technology instructor at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen, Texas, in 2000.
“And I just fell in love with teaching,” he said. “I loved that light bulb moment for our students where they really began to understand how the systems worked and how to maintain and service aircrafts in a safe and efficient way.”
He worked in a number of teaching and administrative positions in the Texas State Technical College system over the years and became TSTC Waco’s provost in 2016.
What drew Hutchison to Virginia Highlands? He said he was interested in continuing to serve in a rural community college setting, and he found VHCC to be “a college that’s in love with its community, and a community that’s in love with its college.” He also became familiar with the state’s community college system during his graduate work in Virginia.
“It takes a lot to drag me out of Texas,” he said with a chuckle.
Hutchison is set to take the helm of the college more than a year after VHCC faced an abrupt leadership change.
Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, told former VHCC President Gene Couch to “vacate” the campus last October. Couch was reassigned as a special assistant to DuBois through June 30, when he retired.
A series of events leading up to the reassignment included the results of a campus climate survey, conversations between DuBois and campus leaders and an independent consultant’s findings that “raised important questions about the workings of the institution,” according to an email DuBois sent to VHCC faculty and staff last year.
Charlie White has since served as interim president.
Asked how the college’s past leadership issues factored into his upcoming transition, Hutchison said he is “not in a position to judge Dr. Couch” because he was not at VHCC during the reassignment. But “a fresh start may be exactly what the institution needs” and people need to feel like they’re being heard, he said.
“This is an opportunity for us to, I think, to reset that narrative and say, ‘it’s about the students who come to college here, it’s about the institution itself and the community it serves.’ Yes, there were some challenges there, but don’t forget about the really important part — and that’s these students and their success,” he added.
Hutchison will make an annual salary of $165,000 over the course of his contract period, which runs from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022. He will also be provided a car for business purposes and will be eligible for a deferred compensation award of $15,000 “upon successful completion of agreed upon goals for this contract period.” The Bristol Herald Courier obtained a copy of the contract through an open records request.
His presidential appointment will be extended on an annual basis for an additional one-year term unless a decision is made before March 1 of that year to not continue the appointment, according to the contract.
