BRISTOL, Tenn. — When J.W. Moreno lost his left leg three years ago after a bad knee replacement, the runner wasn’t sure what sport he’d turn to next. He was also a professional fisherman and had experience in rodeo.
“When I lost my leg, I wasn’t sure what I could do [that would be] competitive,” he said.
Moreno, 48, of Johnson City, started hand cycling in April and hasn’t looked back. Now, he’s looking to compete in a relay cycling race at Bristol Motor Speedway later this month — and help raise some money for the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.
BMS will host the inaugural Quillen 100 on Oct. 19. Organized by a team of students at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, the event features a 50-mile relay race totaling 100 laps, as well as a shorter, 20-mile relay of 40 laps. A non-competitive youth fun ride will also give kids a chance to ride around the track.
Most of the participants will likely be on bicycles, although the relays are also open to hand bikes.
“There’s no event like this in the region,” said Ryan Serbin, co-director of the Quillen 100 and a medical student.
Serbin said students wanted to organize a philanthropic event and part of the inspiration for the Quillen 100 was growing up watching the Little 500, a famous cycling race in Bloomington, Indiana, featured in the 1979 movie, “Breaking Away.”
“We started talking about doing something like that here,” he said.
They found a partner in BMS to host the event and brought sponsors like Ballad Health on board. Now they’re in the final weeks of registering participants and getting ready for the daylong event, which will also feature a community health and food truck festival on the speedway’s infield.
Cycling teams consist of two to four people and they have to do a certain number of exchanges during the relay races — four exchanges for the 40-lap race, called the “Little Q,” and 10 exchanges during the namesake 100-lap race. Serbin anticipates having 10-15 teams per race.
Organizers visited BMS on Friday morning, where they met Moreno, who tested out the track for his hand bike along with his race partner, Fain Grogg, also a hand cyclist.
Moreno said he finds cycling events usually do their best to accommodate those who have disabilities and want to compete, and he’s excited about this particular venue.
“Being out, especially on a track like this, is going to be a lot of fun,” Moreno said. “It’s going to be a fast race for anybody out here — whether it’s the hand cyclers or the bikes.”
