BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mother’s Day is typically the busiest holiday of the year for local florists — even beating Valentine’s Day — and in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this holiday has been as busy as ever.
Misty’s Florist, with locations on Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee, and Main Street in Abingdon, has been busy.
“We’ve had many orders,” said co-owner David Pickel.
Typically, people line up to get inside the shop in Bristol. But this year, as people practice safe social distancing, there’s no line inside Misty’s Florist.
Pickel said they’ve had many orders placed online and over the phone.
Misty’s Florist and other area florists have been affected by the virus, many not allowing people to enter their shops. With a lack of funeral services and other gatherings, Misty’s and others have seen less business during the pandemic than normal.
“We ordered lightly,” said Pickel, who added that the shop wasn’t sure how busy Mother’s Day would be this year.
But people have been ordering a variety of gifts for their mothers, such as freshly cut flowers and hanging baskets.
Misty’s and other local florists are offering no-contact deliveries during the pandemic, including for Mother’s Day. Delivery drivers are dropping flowers and gifts at the front door and calling to let customers know.
Local florists, including Misty’s, also have curbside pickup. A few shops are also allowing a few customers to enter their buildings at a time, as long as they follow required state-mandated social distancing guidelines.
Pickel noted that flower deliveries can also be made for mothers who are in nursing homes or hospitals. Most facilities are permitting deliveries at the front door.
Children who were looking for something to do for mom today had a chance to pick up some craft items Friday at the Slater Center. The Bristol Tennessee Parks & Recreation Department handed out craft kits for children to take home and make for their mothers.
A few local restaurants are also providing Mother’s Day dinners for curbside pickup and delivery.
