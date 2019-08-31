When was the last time you drove through a roundabout intersection?
Chances are it was not in the Bristol area unless you were in a retail development.
Roundabouts near the ALDI grocery store at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia, and close to Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, are among the only ones in the Twin City — but that’s set to change.
Although some people seem to have a negative impression of the traffic devices, some of the first major roundabout projects in the Bristol area are slated for construction in the coming years.
And while they may be fairly new to the local transportation network, experts say they are part of a larger trend in the kinds of intersections being planned and implemented around the country and in Virginia and Tennessee.
Traffic officials say roundabouts are safer, result in fewer delays and have lower maintenance costs than traditional intersections. But they acknowledge that they may take some getting used to.
Earlier this summer, the Commonwealth Transportation Board authorized Smart Scale funding for a number of projects in Southwest Virginia, including $2.8 million for a roundabout at the intersection of Lee Highway and Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.
The state also funded a $3.5 million roundabout for U.S. Highway 11/state Route 660 in Smyth County.
And in Blountville, Tennessee, a two-lane roundabout is in the works for the intersection of U.S. Highway 126 and Blountville Bypass, close to the Burger King and the Sullivan County office building. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will cover most of the cost of the project with $949,164 in grant funding. Sullivan County will pay a $49,956 match for the project, which also includes sidewalk extensions and crosswalks.
A growing trend
Why does it seem roundabouts are becoming more common?
Well, they are.
In 1997, researchers identified 50 known roundabouts in the U.S. By 2013, that number jumped to 3,200, according to data cited in a 2016 study published by the National Academy of Sciences.
However, roundabouts haven’t been as widely implemented in the Bristol area.
“They’re not necessarily new, but they are new to our region,” said Michelle Earl, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District. “It is something that we’ll try to help people — no pun intended — navigate through and get used to.”
There are about 225 roundabouts in use across Virginia. But Earl said there are only three in the Bristol District — which includes 12 counties in Southwest Virginia and the cities of Bristol and Norton. They are at Union High School in Wise County, Ridgeview High in Dickenson County and the one at The Falls development in Bristol.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation doesn’t have a statewide figure for the number of roundabouts because most are built on city and county streets and don’t fall under TDOT’s jurisdiction, said B.J. Doughty, a spokeswoman for the agency.
But Mark Nagi, a TDOT community relations officer, said there are several projects in the agency’s Region 1, which is made up of 24 counties in East Tennessee. These roundabouts include projects in or near Maryville, Jonesborough, Blount County, Morristown and Knoxville.
Safety and efficiency
Safety improvements can make roundabouts an appealing choice for an intersection, experts and officials say.
“The main benefit to roundabouts is the reduced amount of conflict points,” said Kevin Heaslip, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech.
A standard four-way intersection has 32 conflict points, or places where the travel paths of vehicles intersect. These include diverging and merging conflict points, where vehicles move in the same direction, and crossing conflict points, where vehicles move in opposite directions. Crossing conflict points often see more severe crashes and account for 16 of a four-way’s 32 conflict points.
A roundabout, by contrast, has only eight conflict points, none of which are crossing-type conflicts.
The federal government cites data from the Highway Safety Manual, prepared by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, showing that the conversions of two-way stop-controlled intersections and signalized intersections to roundabouts are linked to 82% and 78% reductions in severe crashes, respectively.
Experts point to fewer delays with yield-controlled roundabout designs as another improvement.
“We’ve all probably sat at an intersection where we’re waiting on the light and nothing’s coming. One of the things about roundabouts is efficiency. You’re going to move quicker and move more efficiently,” Earl said.
Choosing intersections
Traffic calming and lower maintenance costs over the life of the intersection are other potential benefits, but ultimately, planners consider a number of site-specific factors to determine if a roundabout will be a good choice for an intersection.
“Where it fits and where we have a project underway, it’s definitely an intersection type that we’re considering — but it has to fit the volumes and the site conditions that would be needed to make it work,” said Nathan Vatter, a regional traffic engineer for TDOT.
But, Vatter added, “not every intersection is going to have a roundabout because there is a cost associated with it, you have to have available right-of-way and other key things.”
Earl agreed that cost varies depending on scope and a roundabout could cost more to build than a signalized intersection because of the right-of-way that needs to be acquired.
According to other transportation agencies, like the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, costs for roundabouts and signalized intersections may be comparable if an intersection is completely reconstructed.
Costs and savings can also be measured with other metrics, like fuel consumption and vehicle delays. One study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety analyzed 10 signalized intersections in Northern Virginia and estimated that more than 200,000 gallons in annual fuel consumption and 300,000 hours of vehicle delay could have been prevented if those intersections were roundabouts.
Pedestrians
Pedestrians may also face some challenges with roundabout intersections, like navigating the spokes, Heaslip said.
Accessibility is another consideration — “pedestrians with visual impairments may not receive the same level of information at a roundabout as at a typical signalized intersection, and they may require additional treatments, such as pedestrian signalization,” states one Federal Highway Administration guide to roundabouts.
That same FHA guide also highlights some benefits: “Due to the reduction of vehicle speeds in and around the intersection, roundabouts can improve pedestrian crossing opportunities.” Splitter islands — raised surfaces that separate traffic entering and exiting roundabouts — can also be incorporated into crosswalks at an intersection and give pedestrians standing on an island a chance “to focus on one traffic stream at a time while crossing.”
Local experiences
“We have a little bit of feedback because we’re dipping a toe in to using these intersections, but what feedback we’ve had has been positive,” said Earl, with VDOT.
About two years ago, a four-way intersection was converted into a roundabout near Union High School in Big Stone Gap in Wise County. Earl said she’s been told traffic safety improved near the school and there have been fewer accidents.
Kingsport has a longer history with roundabouts — its first modern roundabout opened in 2008 at the intersections of Watauga Street, Gibson Mill Road and East Ravine Road. But designs for traffic circles, a similar kind of intersection, in Kingsport go back to a 1919 plan calling for one at Church Circle, Michael Thompson, Kingsport’s assistant public works director, wrote in an email.
“The modern roundabout design, which is a traffic circle with specific requirements, such as median islands and alignment requirements, are a much newer trend in traffic engineering,” Thompson said. He added that three other roundabouts have been implemented since 2008.
When roundabouts first came to Kingsport, the community was not entirely on board.
“There was some initial pushback that our area was not ready for roundabouts,” Thompson said. “The education that roundabouts work the same as the traffic circles for the drivers that really only have to worry about yielding to traffic already in the circle was enough to satisfy the concerns of the public.”
Some community members were also concerned about whether fire trucks could use the roundabouts, which led the city’s Fire Department to demonstrate that a truck could indeed clear the first roundabout when it opened.
“After the first roundabout, each additional one has drawn less and less concern,” Thompson said.
Blountville reaction
Some people quickly criticized the planned roundabout in Blountville when the Bristol Herald Courier posted a story about the project this summer. A number of Facebook users said they thought the project was a waste of money and a hazard.
Ambre Torbett, Sullivan County’s planning and codes director, acknowledges that some people may be hesitant about the roundabout planned for Blountville, but she said a number of factors supported the project. She points to an improved pedestrian environment — the roundabout is part of a larger pedestrian access and safety effort in historic Blountville — as well as safety, aesthetics and lower maintenance costs.
“From all those perspectives, it is just a better deal,” she said.
And it comes at a low cost for the locality.
She said TDOT covers 95% of the cost for the Blountville roundabout and the county only has to match 5%.
“Those kind of funding levels are unheard of,” she said. “Usually, it’s 80-20 or 60-40.”
The Blountville project is currently in an environmental review phase, Torbett said. Construction could potentially start next spring, but that depends on whether utility poles need to be moved and if any additional right-of-way needs to be acquired. Those processes could potentially add another year to the project, she said.
The new Bristol, Virginia roundabout is further out from being built. Construction may not begin until late 2026 or early 2027, according to VDOT.
Wallace McCulloch, public works director for Bristol, Virginia, did not return requests for an interview for this article.
Getting some practice
Some of the common concerns over roundabouts often relate to hesitation to changes in everyday traffic patterns and unfamiliarity with navigating these kinds of intersections, particularly when drivers need to yield to traffic already in the roundabout.
Agencies like VDOT acknowledge this and have published materials, like graphics and videos, on how to navigate the intersections. Bristol, Virginia, also has roundabout-related pages on its website.
“There’s always going to be a little bit of fear when you change something,” said Blake Ailor, who works with VDOT’s planning division in Bristol.
“A lot of times [drivers] will prefer it once it’s there, or at least, in their mind, it’s not as bad as they thought it would be. And once they use it a few times, they think, ‘Gosh this flows good, it feels safer,’” he added.
Drivers who are unfamiliar with roundabouts may want to practice driving through during less busy times to get a feel for them.
“I always tell everybody, give it a little time and to go out and use the intersection at low volume times, whenever there’s times there’s not a lot of people out, and to give it a try and get a feel for it before you’re in that intersection with a high amount of traffic,” Ailor said.
“Once you get comfortable and get a feel for it, you’ll see that your everyday travel is just the same as it was before, but it’s safer, hopefully it’s more efficient, and then you’ll become used to it.”
