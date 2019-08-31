A circular intersection where traffic flows in a counterclockwise direction, drivers yield to vehicles already in the intersection before they enter and vehicles generally travel at lower speeds, according to the Federal Highway Administration. An example of one is shown below: Cars drive through the roundabout at The Falls shopping center in Bristol, Virginia.

A rising number nationally

In 1997, researchers identified 50 known roundabouts in the U.S. By 2013, that number reached 3,200.

