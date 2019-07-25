BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Blue Circle, an iconic Bristol restaurant, has closed its doors after receiving an “unrealistic” bill, its owner said Thursday.
The restaurant, located in a landmark blue and white building on Bluff City Highway, announced Thursday that it was closed for business.
“An unrealistic and unjustified utility bill from an unnamed local company made the decision quite easy,” the Blue Circle stated on its Facebook page.
Michael Hunt, the owner, began operating the restaurant two years ago, he said during a telephone interview Thursday.
“I grew up with the Blue Circle,” Hunt said.
The Blue Circle has been serving the original Blue Circle Burger — which featured a burger, bun, pickle, mustard and onion — since 1931, according to its website.
Hunt, a Bristol resident, said he remembers visiting the restaurant over the years. When he decided to purchase the restaurant a couple years ago, he had never been involved with the restaurant business, he said.
“It’s been all right,” Hunt said regarding business at the Blue Circle.
Recently, however, Hunt said he received an unexpected utility bill and would not be able to pay it. As a result, Hunt said he decided Wednesday to close the business.
Hunt said his family comes first.
The owner informed his eight employees, including the manager, on Wednesday about the closure. They will be paid today, he said.
The Blue Circle is now for sale, and Hunt said he’ll consider any offer. He noted that the restaurant, which still has food in the kitchen, is ready to resume operations if someone is interested.
Hunt said he hopes someone is able to reopen the restaurant.
Facebook users, who shared memories of the restaurant Thursday, were upset by the news.
“So sad,” Vicki Francis wrote on the Bristol Herald Courier’s Facebook page. “I have enjoyed the Circle for years. I went there as a child. It’s just hard to believe. I hope someone will buy the property and make it the place we all loved.”