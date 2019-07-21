BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — David Cox — the next director of Sullivan County Schools — said he’s glad to be home.
The 58-year-old will begin his new job on Aug. 1, following Evelyn Rafalowski’s retirement on July 31. The Board of Education hired him in May.
Cox left his job as superintendent of the school system in Allegany County, Maryland, to come to Sullivan County. He was superintendent there for 10 years. Before that, he was the superintendent of schools in two Virginia school systems and an assistant superintendent for a system in Kansas.
He also has been a principal, assistant principal, band director and choral instructor in Kansas and Virginia and locally in the Kingsport and Hawkins County school systems in the 1980s and 1990s.
Cox was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, and grew up in Hawkins County. He graduated from Surgoinsville High School. His bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees are from East Tennessee State University.
In his family, he is a first generation college graduate. Cox realized he wanted to be a teacher in high school when, as a member of the Future Teachers of America Club, he got to teach an elementary school class for a day.
“I just thought that was the best thing I’d ever done,” he said. “I got to be a teacher, and I had such a good time and some of the teachers said, ‘You did really well doing that.’ I think that probably was one of my first interests in just making that connection with kids. It just became kind of addictive and just very enjoyable.”
Cox is excited to get started in Sullivan County — to get caught up and hit the ground running.
“It’s great to be back in Northeast Tennessee,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting the lead team here — the folks that provide the senior leadership for the school district. … I’m real excited to get started.”
As he’s spent time with the school system’s central office staff as well as school administrators, Cox said he’s been impressed with their high level of dedication to kids’ education.
“I’ve been a superintendent for a long time, but in a different place and then most recently in another state, so there’s a lot to learn specific to Sullivan County,” he said. “It can be a little overwhelming, but the thing that I’m relieved by is that the folks here have been so great. If I don’t know something, I have a lot of people that are very willing to help me learn about it.”
One of those people has been Rafalowski. She’s been a “tremendous resource” during the transition in leadership, he said.
Cox said he’s excited to learn all there is to know about the school system’s two construction projects — the future Sullivan East Middle and West Ridge High schools. He hasn’t been on the sites and doesn’t know much about either yet, but he already has a hard hat with his name on it and plans to visit soon.
“I’m not a stranger to school construction projects,” Cox said. “We just most recently finished a brand new high school project in Alleghany County. When I was superintendent in Culpeper, we had several building projects, and it’s just like anything else — there are things that are specific to each project, and I want to learn as much as I can about where they are. … It’s very exciting to build schools and learning space for kids. That’s a very important thing that we do.”
Taking the helm
Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes said he believes Cox is “uniquely qualified” for the director job and believes the board is “fortunate” to have found him. Because of his background in dealing with new school construction, he said he thinks Cox will do a great job taking on that part of the job.
“I’m very impressed with him — very, very smart man,” he said.
Board Member Randall Gilmore said it’s impossible at this point to know if the right person has been hired, but Cox’s credentials impressed him.
“His experience, the way he articulated his vision in the face-to-face interview, I thought he was an outstanding candidate,” he said. “There’s some concerns that I have, but there’s also some things that I think are going well. But we need strong leadership, and we do need someone with a vision. It’s always easier to replace someone who has been ineffective, and that’s not the case here. He’s got some incredible shoes to fill, but I believe he’s equipped. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Board Vice Chairman Randall Jones said he’s hopeful Cox will be an “outstanding replacement” for Rafalowski because of his experience serving as a superintendent, his local ties and that he’s dealt with construction of new schools.
“He has a good academic background, and he has worked a lot with curriculum, so I think we’ve got an outstanding replacement for Evelyn when we hired Dr. Cox,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Board member Jane Thomas said she believes he was the most qualified for the job out of the three finalists.
“I’m just praying that he’s exactly the right person that we need at this time because we need strong leadership, evaluation of some areas in Sullivan County, and I’m just very hopeful for his strong leadership,” she said. “I hope we’ll look at our curriculum and our ratings and be able to improve Sullivan County. We’ve got wonderful teachers in Sullivan County, and they need to be able to teach. … I think that the schools have a huge impact on economic development and our taxpayers and our tax base. They deserve our best stewardship.”