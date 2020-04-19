The Rev. Brooke Atchley didn’t mind admitting that she’s felt bone-tired for the past week.
Atchley directs the Elk Garden School Community Ministry, an organization in Rosedale, Virginia, that works to “improve the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of the community,” as the group’s Facebook page puts it. EGSCM carries out its mission through an array of services — from a food pantry and communal garden to regular meals, Bible studies, sewing classes and health screenings.
Over the past few weeks, as the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has reached even her rural county, Atchley said that EGSCM’s entire mission has collided with a massive challenge: How do you strengthen a community when you can’t meet with its members face-to-face?
“Absolutely every single thing that we’ve been doing has had to change,” Atchley said. “Every single program has had to be revamped.” She paused.
“It’s been crazy,” she added. “I have learned to do ministry in a mask.”
Rosedale is a rural community between Honaker and Lebanon, so small it’s really just “a widening in the road,” Atchley said in a phone interview Friday. An energetic 44-year-old from the Tri-Cities region, Atchley was appointed to run EGSCM through the United Methodist Church’s missionary program.
She said that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents already struggled with isolation.
“When you live in a rural area, and you are already economically disadvantaged, you don’t have reliable transportation, and homes are farther apart,” Atchley explained. “So you had a lot of folks who didn’t leave the house, except to maybe go to a grocery store. If they were a part of a worshiping congregation, they may go to church on Sunday. But a lot of the folks that we come into contact with weren’t even doing that.”
For that reason, Atchley said, she, her part-time employee and the many volunteers that work alongside them have labored to ensure that their various services foster lots of human interaction. For example, she said the group’s food pantry was set up like a grocery store that let shoppers interact a lot with the volunteers. Their weekly community meals, sewing classes, Bible studies and other programs were set up in a similar way.
“We kind of prided ourselves on knowing our folks,” Atchley said. “Just to be a part of their lives. And of course that’s all changed, because we can’t gather. It’s not safe for us.”
Over the past three weeks, Atchley said that EGSCM has rushed to jerry-rig as many of its programs as possible to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new social distancing standards.
Their food and pet food pantries now take place as drive-thru events, and they’ve started offering deliveries. The hot meals they serve will soon be available to go.
Volunteers are keeping their distance from each other as they work in the organization’s community garden, where they’re currently cultivating spring crops such as lettuce and radishes in its 72 raised beds.
And Atchley said that EGSCM has managed to continue its sewing groups by letting participants pick up packets of fabric and take them home, or use the sewing and quilting room one at a time.
For a group dedicated to fostering community, Atchley said, the sudden mandate to stay apart has been “heartbreaking.”
“We have strived to be a place that is welcoming to everyone. We want folks to feel valued,” Atchley said. “How do we help people know that when we can’t sit across the table or share a meal with them?”
One solution has been to ramp up EGSCM’s digital activities. The organization now holds meetings and Bible studies over Zoom, and has created several different Facebook groups for participants in specific programs to meet and chat. On its main Facebook page, Atchley said she’s now posting a mix of lighthearted stuff — fun polls, for example — and deeper spiritual guidance.
“I’ve been very conscious about putting uplifting devotions online so that folks see my face and hear a word of prayer and patience and calmness,” Atchley said.
Atchley said that many Rosedale locals don’t have internet access, though, or they have limited plans that can’t take the sudden strain of an entire family being cooped up at home. For those folks, EGSCM is now offering hot spots they can use from their cars in the center’s parking lot.
While pushing to make those logistical changes, Atchley said she’s seen a wave of newcomers to the organization’s food pantries — and a surge of anxiety among all of the locals it serves. Some, she said, are worried about losing their jobs or feeding their kids. Others feel overwhelmed or confused by the torrent of news about the virus. Folks with underlying health conditions are terrified of catching COVID-19. And, of course, some people are simply lonely.
“I think the change in routine is causing great anxiety,” Atchley said. “And the things that folks would normally do when they’re feeling anxious are not available to them.”
EGSCM was already in the habit of seeking prayer requests from community members, Atchley said, but they’re doing that even more frequently right now. She added that besides all the prayer requests they’re getting — most of which concern the virus in some way — she’s also seeing a spike in deeper questions about the nature of suffering.
“Even when people can’t name that as a spiritual struggle, I think when everything that we’re used to doing and what has brought us a sense of worth are shook, we start asking those big questions,” Atchley said. “Like where is God in this, and who am I in this, and what worth do I have? And fear and anxiety pours into that.”
Atchley said she’s doing her best to give people a safe space for exploring those questions and whatever frustrations or sorrows they’re carrying, and guide them when appropriate. For her, though, she said the majority of that work is listening.
“We have to know when to shut up,” she said of herself and other religious leaders.
She said she also has to know when to step back and show herself the same grace she’s laboring to show everyone who comes to her for help.
“I think this week has been a week of fatigue,” she said Friday. “The first couple weeks, adrenaline was kicking in, we were in crisis mode, we were doing what we needed to do to get things done. But I’ve found myself, especially this week, just being tired.”
For Atchley, self-care has lately taken the form of regular exercise with her daughter, a college soccer player who’s trying to stay fit while her school is closed. She said she’s also been intentional about taking time to rest.
And she said she’s been encouraged by the community EGSCM serves: by their words and notes of thanks, by the faces she still gets to see at the food pantry drive-thrus, albeit while wearing a mask and standing at a distance now. By the more than 100 masks the organization’s sewing and quilting participants have made for people who need them. By the car- and truckloads of food that keep arriving to replenish the pantry.
“Our [food] donations have actually been up,” Atchley said. “Because of the COVID-19 crisis, people are being very aware of the struggles that their neighbors are going through and because of that, we’ve been able to increase our reach to make sure that everybody has the food they need. That has been one of the bright spots in all of this.”
