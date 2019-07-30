ABINGDON, Va. — An Interstate 81 entrance ramp is scheduled to be closed two weekends in August, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The southbound on-ramp of I-81’s Exit 19 in Abingdon will be closed Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 23-25 due to bridge construction. That is the ramp accessible from the Damascus side of the interstate, according to a written statement.
The closings are planned from 7 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays. They’re necessary to ensure safety while a portion of the current bridge deck is removed using hydro-demolition, a technique that uses high-pressure water to remove concrete. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area and pay attention to signs and message boards. The project, which involves replacing the bridge deck and adding an epoxy overlay, is scheduled to be finished in March.
Motorists traveling on U.S. Highways 11 and 58 from Damascus can use I-81 northbound to Exit 22 to access southbound I-81.