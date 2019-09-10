HURLEY, Va. — A Hurley, Virginia, man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge following a March shooting death.
Jeremiah Russell May, 27, was also indicted on use of the firearm in the commission of murder, according to Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington.
Matthew Shon Hurley was shot on March 6 at a home in Hurley. May was originally arrested following the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
May is currently being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi, Virginia.
