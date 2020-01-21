GLADE SPRING, Va. — Emergency personnel are responding to a house fire in Glade Spring this afternoon and the resident is in custody, according to authorities.

Glade Spring and Meadowview firefighters were called to a structure fire on Hanger Lane before 4 p.m. 

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the resident is in custody and is being taken for a mental health evaluation. The resident is believed to have set the home on fire.

No one is believed to have been in the structure.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

