A Virginia House committee on Tuesday reported out Senate legislation to allow casinos by referendum and voted to make it conform to the House version.
The House General Laws Committee voted 12-6 to report out Senate Bill 36, which would allow five cities, including Bristol, to have a casino if approved by voters in public referenda. Chairman Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, called it their “biggie” of the day. It was one of six bills the committee agreed should be changed to conform to House legislation, which proposes lower tax rates than the Senate bill.
Today, the Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee is scheduled to take up the House casino gaming bill among nearly 50 House bills on its agenda.
The General Assembly is expected to complete its work by March 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.