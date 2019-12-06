CASTLEWOOD, Va. — Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after Russell County authorities responded to a reported mass overdose at a residence near the Castlewood community.

As of Thursday, five people had been treated and released from the Russell County Hospital, one remained in the intensive care unit and another was in stable condition at the hospital, according to a news release from the county Sheriff’s Office. No names have been released.

Authorities responded around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call in the 400 block of Buffalo Hollow Road, said Tharan Ball, an EMT intermediate at Castlewood Fire and Rescue.

First-responders administered Narcan on the scene and transported seven people to the hospital. Officials believe the overdoses occurred after a group of people gathered at a residence and began using drugs, but the specific drugs used have not yet been confirmed, the release states.

Other agencies that responded to the call included the Lebanon Lifesaving Crew, Dante Rescue Squad and the St. Paul Police Department, Ball said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating.

A VSP spokeswoman referred inquiries about the case to the Sheriff’s Office.

