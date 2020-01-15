GROSECLOSE, Va. — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a box truck crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities went to a single-vehicle crash at 5:22 a.m. after a box truck traveling southbound on I-81 ran off the road at mile marker 55. The truck went into the median and struck a tree, VSP states in a release.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments