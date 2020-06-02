GATE CITY, Va. — A Monday morning car crash left a Pennington Gap man and a horse dead and another man critically injured, according to the Virginia State Police.

At 4 a.m. Monday, VSP responded to a crash on state Route 23 in Scott County. A 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling south near the 7-mile marker when it struck a horse in the roadway, the news release states.

The driver, Jackson C. Harless, 66, of Pennington Gap, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the VSP said. He was wearing a seat belt, it said.

However, the passenger, Jackson C. Harless Jr., 44, also of Pennington Gap, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

The horse also died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

