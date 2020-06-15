BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Suzanne Amos isn’t crying over spilt milk — she’s working to help educate the community about the importance of dairy and dairy farmers.
Suzanne is a 14-year-old with diverse interests. She has been in 4-H since she was in fourth grade and has dabbled in a widely varied range of activities through the youth organization. Most recently, she has been named the 2020 June Dairy Month Chairman for Sullivan County.
Formerly known as National Milk Month, June Dairy Month has been celebrated since 1939. Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, June Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
“During this pandemic, we have seen how important it is to buy local products and keep our farmers in business,” Suzanne said. “The June Dairy Month Chairman is important to me because I want to use my connections to send the message to others to pay attention to our local farmers and help them in any way they can. Dairy farms are essential to our well-being and help keep us strong.”
Though Suzanne’s family are not farmers, they are surrounded by agriculture and have many friends who are farmers. As many local dairy farmers have gone out of business in recent years, Suzanne hopes to draw awareness to the importance of dairy.
“I appreciate Suzanne taking on a leadership role to help promote dairy, to help promote everything about that commodity and the health and nutrition benefits it offers, as well as those that are raising and producing dairy animals and dairy products,” said Walter Malone, Sullivan County Extension agent in 4-H Youth Development. “It’s not always easy to find a young person that is trustworthy and ambitious enough to help make some contacts and try to get some promotion. Her willingness to help do that, helping healthy lifestyles and promote local agriculture, is fantastic.”
Suzanne says she wanted to be Dairy Month Chairperson because she has friends who are dairy farmers. “I’m mainly raising awareness for them — speaking out more for dairy cattle,” she said. “I want to help dairy farms and help spread awareness of them.”
This distinction is not Suzanne’s first foray in 4-H. She is a 4-H Honor Club member, which means she has demonstrated consistent leadership ability and been an active member in her club and community. Honor Club membership is granted to 4-H participants who have shown exceptional 4-H project work and a willingness to share what they have learned with other members.
Suzanne is also a 4-H All-Star member, as well as a current delegate for 4-H Congress.
She is serving as a 4-H Healthy Living Ambassador for 2020-2021 and is a delegate to attend the National 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus Presidential Inauguration in January 2021.
“She is very broad in her 4-H adventures, so this recognition is kind of another piece of the puzzle,” said Andrea Amos, her mother. “I’m proud of her that she continues to stay focused and do what she can at 4-H throughout her remaining high school years.”
As part of her goal to spread awareness about dairy, Suzanne will be distributing coupons for free ice cream to law enforcement officers in the community.
The position offers a challenge for her as she works on her public speaking skills while she strives to raise awareness for dairy — she’s still a bit shy about speaking in front of people.
This year, Suzanne will be a sophomore at Sullivan Central High School, where she plays clarinet in the marching band and competes on the swim team.
She is secretary of the student government for the sophomore class and is in the youth group at her church.
Suzanne is also interested in sewing and quilting and has finished several of her own quilts. She has attended Quilt Camp through 4-H for several years and has entered numerous exhibits at the Appalachian Fair. She has also served on 4-H judging panels.
“She is one of the good ones,” Malone said. “The fact that she still can find a way to promote all those things and do the things she likes, that’s good crossover that you don’t see as much anymore. She and her family are outstanding people, always willing to help, very active in their community.”
