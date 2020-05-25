KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Playing it safe during the coronavirus just got a lot more fashionable for a designer and seamstress formerly of Glade Spring.
Arielle Sprinkle, who resides in Kingsport, found a niche to tide her over after the coronavirus halted orders for her alterations and custom-made clothing business.
Sprinkle, who sews everything from prom dresses to baptismal gowns for her full-time business, Storybook Creations, said her self-employed work began to dry up when the coronavirus hit the area.
When bills started piling up, Sprinkle, 36, took the advice of a friend and began making and selling washable and reusable face masks for people to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge all Americans to wear face coverings in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But these are not your run-of the-mill face masks.
Sprinkle makes school- and college-themed face masks, allowing customers to show school pride in their alma mater while also limiting the spread of the virus. If she hasn’t made a mask with your school logo, Sprinkle will accept custom orders.
“As long as masks are something we have to wear, they at least should be fun,” Sprinkle said.
So far, she’s made and sold 50 masks with school colors and logo designs that represent various schools, such as East Tennessee State University, Patrick Henry High School and Emory & Henry College.
“The Emory & Henry ones have sold like hot cakes. I’ve sold them to board members, alumni and just people who want to show their school spirit.”
She’s created school-themed masks for John Sevier and Ross N. Robinson middle schools, both in Kingsport, Tennessee.
“For every Dobyns-Bennett High School face mask sold, I am donating $2 to our local food bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee,” Sprinkle said.
In addition to the school-themed masks, Sprinkle has sold as many as 900 regular face masks, many of which depict superheroes and book characters, such as Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and those from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Through mutual friendships, scientists at the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C., and Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville caught wind of her face masks made from fabrics depicting women scientist figures and just had to have them, said Sprinkle.
“I find it exciting that scientists are using my handmade masks.
“I’m amazed at the volume of face masks I have sold,” said Sprinkle, whose creative work has helped her catch up on her bills and even stash some funds into savings.
“I think the need to wear masks will definitely go through the fall and probably even longer.”
Sprinkle is selling many of her masks to essential workers.
“A lot of my customers are people who are required to wear masks at work — people who work in retail, grocery stores, and even truck drivers.
“I’ve even had some customers say they don’t plan to wear them. They are just keeping them as historical souvenirs from COVID. A few high school seniors want them for keepsakes.”
Following guidelines from the CDC, Sprinkle uses 100% cotton fabrics for the masks, adding a nonwoven fabric in the center of the mask for a built-in filter. A soft metal bar makes a secure nose piece.
Sprinkle sketches most of the logo designs and uses a Cricut machine to cut the designs and adhere them to the fabrics.
The entrepreneur, who’s always been artsy, said it was the natural choice to choose sewing to earn some extra bucks.
She learned to sew from her mother when she was a young child — sometimes out of necessity.
“I didn’t really appreciate the skill until I got to college and started sewing on sorority letters. All of the sudden, I realized it was a pretty cool thing to know how to do. Once I had kids, I started making children’s clothes,” said Sprinkle.
“I really started honing my skills while making costumes. I’ve made two wedding dresses and drafted the patterns for them. I’ve made my brother’s suit for his wedding and a ton of formals and other costumes.
“I’m really passionate about making things from scratch.”
