GLADE SPRING, Va. — From kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to Alzheimer’s seniors, the need to fidget can be distracting and even destructive. A Glade Spring retiree is helping provide a harmless outlet for that energy in the form of what are called fidget blankets.
Nancy Williams, 76, has a reputation for volunteering and community service. The former vice mayor of Glade Spring has been active in a number of town initiatives, and now she’s heading up Project Fidget Blanket at the Glade Spring library.
Fidget blankets are a unique solution to any situation where an individual needs something to quietly focus their attention and energy. The lap-sized blankets provide sensory and tactile stimulation for the restless hands of someone with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, as well as ADHD or autism. Fidget blankets are made out of soft materials and have various objects sewn on to them, such as zippers, buttons, beads, laces and more. Some even have little pockets.
Williams, who has sewed all her life, first got into making the blankets when asked to make one for a friend in a nursing home who suffered from ‘picking syndrome,’ also known as Excoriation disorder, which is a mental illness characterized by repeated picking at one’s own skin, resulting in skin lesions.
“She brightened up immediately, and it really solved her problem,” Williams said. “This blanket became her whole world and she would get upset if anyone took it from her.”
Williams then contacted a local nursing home to see if there were others who could benefit from one of the blankets. Her offer was received gratefully and she made several for residents at the facility. The positive response encouraged Williams to make more, which gave birth to the idea to start a workshop at the library to teach others in the community how to make them.
“It’s just been a lifesaver for some people because they need the diversion,” Williams explained. “The children we’ve made them for are typically ADHD and need something they can focus on. The ADHD kids, when they’re in the car, it’s difficult for them to stay in the seat belts, stay calm riding in the car. With the fidgets, they play with that, focus on that, it makes it easier to take them places.”
Project Fidget Blanket has been a huge hit. The first workshop was held at the Glade Spring library in June, and the second held Saturday. Most of the materials for the blankets have been donated by the community. They use pieces of soft fabric like fleece or soft cotton, and any items like thread, buttons, zippers, beads or anything that can be sewn on to the blanket. Two sewing machines were even donated to the library for the cause.
Blankets created at the workshop are donated to local nursing homes or individuals. Participants who know someone personally who needs a fidget may take their blankets home when they’re finished. The June workshop produced approximately 50 blankets, and Williams estimates she has made about 100. She says the workshop is not only fun for participants, it serves a purpose for those in need — it is a mission.
“Nancy is the rock star of Glade Spring,” said Tonia Kestner, branch manager at the Glade Spring library. “She is always involved in community service, especially with the town. This project is one where we’re able to do something that gives back to the community so I’m proud of it and I appreciate Nancy for doing it for us. It really does help people, too, and we’ve had a lot of response from the community.”
Williams also enjoys personalizing the blankets to each individual’s interests if she knows something about the recipient. For kids, she has made ones with the “Little Mermaid” and “Paw Patrol,” she has made NASCAR- themed fidgets and one pattered with ocean scenes.
“I tell people to try to make it as personal as possible because a lot of times that’s all it takes to get a personal reaction out of them,” Williams explained.
The next Project Fidget Blanket is planned for October. The library accepts donations of materials and add-ons, and anyone is welcome to participate.
“I enjoy doing it,” Williams said. “I’m retired and I’ve always been a fidget person, I don’t like to be still. I have to keep myself busy or I get in trouble.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.