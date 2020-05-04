MARION, Va. — Dana Schumaker loves animals, especially dogs and cats. That love and a need for someone to keep her own fur babies when she wants to travel led her to open a pet-sitting business in Marion.
Pet Pal Pet Sitting opened almost two years ago and provides sitting services for mostly dogs and cats, but Schumaker said she will consider sitting with other pets.
“I have taken care of a rabbit. … I’m open to almost anything within reason,” she said.
Although she does not bring pets into her home, she will sit with them in their owners’ home. She will also exercise them if requested.
“I don’t pet-sit in my home. I prefer keeping the pet in their own homes so they feel more at ease. I typically stay overnight, but if the location isn’t too far from my own home, I would consider just coming to feed and let them out. I do have a full-time job during the weekdays, so that may not work for a lot of people. I do exercise them if that is requested,” Schumaker said, adding that she does not provide grooming services.
Schumaker started a rescue service 22 years ago when she lived in Florida and had an adequate amount of land to accommodate several dogs.
“When we relocated to Marion, I didn’t have the land to continue with the dog rescue, but once we opened our store on Main Street, I started rescuing cats and adopting them out of our store. That business has since closed, so now I foster cats in my home for local rescues,” she said.
“I am single and a rescuer by nature. I never had any children of my own, so animals filled that void. At one point in my life, I personally owned 13 dogs and eight cats, so it was impossible for me to ever go anywhere because trying to board all of them would have left me broke,” she added.
After moving to Southwest Virginia, Schumaker said she “found it very hard to find a trusting and reliable person to watch my babies, so once again, I was banned from traveling. I decided a few years ago to be the person who others like me could depend on to give them the freedom and peace of mind to travel.”
Thus far, the coronavirus pandemic has had little impact on her business, but she is watching to see what the future will bring.
“So far, I have only lost one multiple-night job due to the virus outbreak, but I do have several more on the books in the upcoming months, so I am anxious to see if they cancel,” she said.
Additional information about Schumaker’s pet-sitting services can be found on her Facebook page, Pet Pal Pet Sitting. Her phone number is listed on her page, and interested persons can also message her through Facebook.
