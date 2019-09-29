LEBANON, Va. — Andrea Cantrell’s bid for World’s Miss Tourism came from the heart.
A native of Lebanon, Virginia, the 12-year-old started into pageants two years ago. A friend — who became her pageant coach — suggested that Andrea join a pageant with her. The pageant, held at Andrea’s school in Lebanon, was the first link on a chain to success for the young lady.
At first, the pageants were just for fun. A naturally shy girl, Andrea was did not seem the type to get up on stage. But about the time she was considering the possibility of pageants, her father came very close to dying from a heart attack. As a result, Andrea learned about the American Heart Association and decided she wanted to use her pageants to raise funds and awareness for the organization.
“I decided to do it but didn’t know what my platform was going to be, and one day I was just sitting and it just dawned on me, I know what I want to do,” Andrea recalled. “So I picked the American Heart Association and severe hypertension.”
After participating in several local pageants, including her school pageant and some in the neighboring towns of Honaker and Richlands, Andrea decided to set her sights on the World’s Miss Tourism Pageant. The pageant has competitions and winners at the state and national levels and focuses heavily on community participation and service.
“The World’s Miss Tourism pageant is my favorite because from the beginning, it has community service the whole year before the pageant even starts, and then once you get into it, you start meeting people over Facebook and the internet,” she explained. “So even though you haven’t met the people, once you get to the pageant, it’s like you’ve seen them before, you’ve talked to them before, and you know them and they treat you like family.”
Andrea actively participated in a number of community service projects as she prepared for her run in the World’s Miss Tourism pageant. Her works included helping with a food drive in her hometown of Lebanon, handing out books to children in a literacy initiative and raising money for the American Heart Association.
To be eligible for the preliminary pageant, the girls must participate in three divisions: evening gown, state costume and interview. Andrea describes the state costume as being something representative of their home state that others might not know about. She chose to dress as a sailor girl from the production of “Anything Goes” in honor of the Barter Theatre.
In September 2018, Andrea was appointed World’s Miss Pre-Teen Virginia Tourism 2019. This appointment qualified her to represent the state of Virginia at the national contest in July 2019.
“Andrea stood out since she started with us as a state titleholder,” said Teri Moore Alexander, owner and director of the World’s Miss Tourism pageant. “She participated in appearances and challenges and was a true role model. She took time to visit nursing homes, historical monuments, and unusual places and was always so kind and respectful. Andrea is the true definition of inspiration.”
After claiming her state title, she went on to compete in four elective requirements: photogenic, wow factor, off the rack and humanitarian — to qualify to compete at nationals. All of those challenges she completed between her state appointment in September and the national competition in July.
Andrea was completely taken off guard when she was called up on stage at the national competition and awarded the title of World’s Miss Tourism Grand Supreme Teen 2020. She laughs and says she didn’t realize what was going on until the hosts started handing her things on stage.
“It makes me feel really, really happy and proud to have won,” Andrea said. “I have learned a lot of things that I did not know about myself. Before the pageant started, I couldn’t even look someone in the eye to talk to them — I was shy. By the end of the pageant, I was comfortable getting up on stage and giving a 45-minute speech! It’s helped a lot.”
Since participating in the pageants, the difference in Andrea has not gone unnoticed by her friends and family.
“She has become more confident in herself and overcome obstacles of thinking she can’t do something,” said Andrea’s mother, Ada Cantrell. “Now she knows that she can. She worked for it. It was just amazing to watch her transition on that stage into a beautiful confident young lady. It was beyond words watching her. She has become more outgoing and she wants to participate more and wants to help others. Her desire in bringing awareness to severe hypertension with her dad is very touching and very dear to her heart.”
