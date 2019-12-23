BRISTOL, Tenn. — Change has characterized a King University student’s educational path. A shift in direction midway through her degree resulted in her landing an internship at NASA.
Jerryn Puckett, 20, graduated from King University on Dec. 14. A Bristol native, she graduated from high school at the young age of 16. She always wanted to be a veterinarian and entered King as a biochemistry major. She volunteered at a veterinary clinic as well as a local animal shelter.
As she progressed in her education, she chose to embrace her love of history and add a history minor into her degree. She still wanted to be a vet, but she had a deep interest in history that she couldn’t deny. About a year ago, Puckett did some soul searching, wondering if she wanted to change course.
While working on a paper for school, Puckett realized what she wanted to do. The paper was on the socioeconomic impact of Werner von Braun, who was a pioneer in the American Space Program.
“I ended up really enjoying it,” Puckett said. “There was a lot of tears, a lot of emotion, a lot of counsel, but I decided maybe I want to go into history. And from there I thought, ‘what do I want to do with history?’ And I made that decision.”
Her decision, sparked by the study of von Braun, was to focus on the history of NASA. Puckett began visiting the space centers, and then in July, with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, she attended a lecture on the impact of Operation Paperclip with the children of the rocket’s scientists. She got to speak with Margaret von Braun, daughter of Werner von Braun, and discussed how Operation Paperclip changed von Braun’s life and the space program.
Puckett began applying for internships with NASA. She applied at several locations, including Maryland, Huntsville and Houston. The positions ranged from working in the archives to creating an oral history by interviewing the scientists.
Puckett received the paid internship in Houston, which she will start Jan. 21. She will work in the International Space Station Program Science office, where she will do outreach. Also, as it is the 20th anniversary of the space station program, Puckett will write a comprehensive history of the program. The internship will last 16 weeks.
Puckett’s college years were equally impressive. She was regularly on the dean’s list or the president’s list for her excellent grades. She served on the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature, through which she presented two bills. She is also active in sports, having participated in women’s football and gymnastics. She competed in Junior Olympics in power tumbling for five years and made nationals each year. She played semi-professional women’s football with the United States Women’s Football League, and her national championship team, the Tri-Cities Thunder, went undefeated this year.
Puckett also plays the alto saxophone, and throughout college was in no less than three bands. She was a participant in the women’s STEM club, a library assistant, history teaching assistant and genetics teaching lab assistant.
“I am incredibly proud of Jerryn,” said Kelly Vaughan, associate professor and chairwoman of the biology department at King University. “As her course of study progressed, she began to realize that her heart was in history; she really struggled with this seeming failure in pursuing her childhood dream of being a vet. She wrote a really good paper her junior year for me in genetics that delved into the history of eugenics movement and how that relates to potential dangers of direct to consumer genetic testing. It was about this time she made the decision to change from a biology major to a history major. That conversation is one I will always remember because I could see the spark in her eyes as she talked about what she wanted to do next.”
So what’s next for Puckett after her internship? She continues to reach for the stars and is already applying to graduate schools — she plans to earn her doctorate in the history of science and technology. Her top school choices are Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State. She hopes to ultimately land a job with NASA as a historian, although she says she would also like to teach.
“Jerryn’s ability to recalibrate her undergraduate studies in impressive fashion, her drive to pursue a field she loves and her determination to find her place as a historian of the space program, show that she has truly found her vocation,” said Martin Dotterweich, chairman of the Department of History and Political Science at King University. “Her scholarly work has been interesting and original, and her ability to communicate the complexities of the space program to a general audience is special. We’re immensely proud at her acceptance as a NASA intern, and we’re excited to see what her next chapters hold.”
