BRISTOL, Tenn. — The voices have become quiet since Pat Flannagan retired from King University in Bristol, Tennessee this summer.
Flannagan, 67, has directed the King University Choir for 38 years. After nearly four decades of heading up most aspects of the music program at the school, Flannagan decided to pass the baton to new blood. However, little could he have known that his decision would have him retiring in the middle of a global pandemic.
Not only did Flannagan direct two choirs at King, he also taught all of the music history courses at the school, as well as research classes and private voice lessons. In his first 25 years at King, he was the musical director for the theater department. But when schools closed across the country because of COVID-19, Flannagan’s work came to a sudden stop. While other academic studies continued online, choir was off the plate.
“Unfortunately, I finished teaching in the midst of a pandemic,” Flannagan said. “A lot of concerts did not happen, a lot of activities did not happen. You can’t do choir online, so choir stopped in March. I feel like my last year was a rainout. It feels odd — I have not sung since March. That feels really odd because I was teaching voice too, and that had to stop because there is no safe way to teach voice lessons right now.”
Until June 1, Flannagan was also interim director of music at First Presbyterian Church. He had filled that role for two years while the church searched for someone to fill the position permanently. Up until three years ago, Flannagan also conducted Voices of the Mountains, a regional chorus that performs two concerts annually. Now, all is quiet, and the only singing for Flannagan is when he sits down at the piano at home and sings a few songs. Of course, it’s not quite the same.
“Directing a choir is one of the few times where you get people of all backgrounds, of all races, of all political ideas, of all sexual identities — it’s one of the few times that all of the people come together in working community for one goal, and I love that,” Flannagan mused. “I love the fact that choir creates community. You can’t do choir by yourself.”
Directing the choir also gave Flannagan and his students a unique opportunity to represent King. The choir was often called upon to perform for school events and on occasions when potential donors were visiting the university.
“We were kind of on the front lines there,” Flannagan explained. “We were touring in churches and touring overseas a couple of times. I kept telling people — this is an academic discipline, but it also had a PR part to our identity, and we represented the college in the public in many occasions.”
Flannagan was also instrumental behind the scenes in helping develop the band program at King. When Lonny Finley was hired at King in 2007 to start up the band program, he was happy to find a friend in Flannagan.
“It was a little challenging navigating the waters of building the band program,” Finley recalled. “Pat was immensely helpful. He provided ... emotional and moral support and kind of paved the way for me with administration because he knew them all; he’d been there a long time, so he knew how King worked. He knew who to talk to, who was in charge, who was responsible for what area.”
Flannagan was a product of the King education — he attended King as an undergraduate before he transferred to Westminster Choir College to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. After heading up the music program at a church in Alabama, Flannagan returned home to King.
“I had the opportunity to observe Pat as both a choral conductor and a voice teacher and know that he had a passion for teaching and particularly teaching at King, his alma mater,” said Vicki Fey, who, along with her husband Steve, took over directing the First Presbyterian Church music program and was also an accompanist with Voices of the Mountains and adjunct faculty member at King. “The scope of the music department grew under his leadership, as an instrumental ensemble was added,and music degrees in both performance and music education offered more options and opportunities for students.”
Now, Flannagan embarks on a new adventure — retirement. He and his wife had planned to travel when he finished teaching for the year, but now COVID-19 restrictions keep them closer at home. So instead he is enjoying time working in the garden, while echoes of voices blended in harmony still play in his memories.
“Pat was just incredibly well liked and well respected and sent some students on to do some great work, so that’s a feather in his cap as well,” said Finley. “Pat’s been in it a long time. He deserves whatever rest, recreation and retirement he can get. He’s a top-shelf guy, just a good human being who has done some great things for the university and community.”
