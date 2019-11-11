BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although 911 dispatchers are an integral part of the emergency response network, they are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes. But their persistence and dedication help save lives.
Jessica Donihe, 32, a 911 dispatcher with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, is credited with saving the life of a woman who attempted to hang herself.
A four-year veteran with the department, Donihe says she knew right away that something was wrong.
“The call came in later in the evening,” Donihe recalled. “I was unable to get anything over the phone — like I could hear that something was going on on the other side of the phone, like an open line. I could hear a bit of something.”
Donihe explains that listening to what is going on in the background of a 911 call gives dispatchers important clues as to what is happening.
“Most of the time, we have insight on the calls, what we hear, and we relay that to our officers,” she said. “We train ourselves to listen to all the background noise, what is going on, so we can tell if somebody is fighting or if it’s physical when we’re taking domestics. Even on a medical call, you can hear the change in somebody’s breathing, and we can relay that information to the responders.”
So when Donihe got no response after repeated questions, her instincts told her to follow through. She redialed the number several times until she was able to determine a location, to which she sent officers.
When they arrived, they found a woman who attempted to hang herself with a string from her sweat shirt.
“I had no idea whatsoever what was going on until the officer got there, and he started yelling that he had a lady that was hanging and he needed somebody with a knife,” Donihe said.
Donihe’s actions were recently acknowledged with the Lifesaving Award within the department, and in September she was recognized by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security at the annual First Responders Awards.
“Jessica has been involved in critical incidents since she’s been a police dispatcher and handled each incident accurately and professionally,” said Lt. Shaun Antonino, who works in 911 communications with the police department. “I am proud of how Jessica has grown in her job, and she definitely deserved to receive the First Responder Recognition Award for the remarkable work she does for the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is very fortunate to have her.”
Donihe points out that 911 operators are the true first-responders — they take the calls and stay on the line until police, fire or rescue arrive. She has helped coach callers through everything from bandaging a wound to performing CPR. She thrives on the unexpected, impromptu aspect of the job. She says the hardest part is dealing with the emotions after the fact and the feeling of helplessness.
“It’s especially hard when it’s one of our officers involved,” she said. “We have a close relationship with our officers. We know the ins and outs of everyone’s family around here. We refer to them as our brothers and sisters, and it’s the truth. We are family.”
For example, Donihe recalls vividly the active shooter scenario on Volunteer Parkway in July 2016. She remembers exactly what time the call came in, where she was sitting and how her hair was done that day. She says the emotions really stick with her.
“We always have to have it together,” she said. “It’s not easy to keep our composure while everything else is crumbling around us, but we have to remain calm. That’s what we’re here for — if we’re not calm, we can’t help them.”
Donihe says she will probably stick with the job for life. She has always had a drive to help people, and the dispatcher job suits her well.
“Jessica can make the challenging, fast-paced, and stressful job of being a 911-dispatcher look easy to an untrained observer,” said Sgt. Daniel Graham with the communications division of the BTPD. “She does a phenomenal job of taking control of situations that can be hectic, heart-wrenching, stressful and confusing. All around, Jessica does an extraordinary job of being a 911 dispatcher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.