BRISTOL, Tenn. — Boredom and a whim led to a Bristol woman to publish her first book.
Melissa Ferguson, 33, never thought about becoming an author. Originally from Roanoke, Virginia, she came to Bristol to attend King University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in psychology. While attending King, she met her husband-to-be, and they were married after graduation. Ferguson then attended Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
When her husband took what was expected to be a short-term job in Ohio, Ferguson did not pursue employment for the brief stay. However, what was expected to be a six-week job was continually extended incrementally, leaving Ferguson with little to do with her time.
“I had just finished seminary, I had no friends, I had nothing to do,” Ferguson recalled. “I ended up thinking, ‘Well I wonder what it would be like to write,’ so I just started writing. I ended up totally falling in love with it and started writing for 12 hours a day for a year straight.”
Ferguson surprised herself — typically a very social person, she generally does not enjoy being alone. But writing appealed to her, and before long, she was on the path to publishing.
Well, a very long path. She first started writing around 2012. After four years, she ended up shelving her first book — that is, she never had it published, although she still has it on her computer and says she may bring it out in the future. Her second book is an online e-book, called “Red Carpet Summer,” which is free and available on her website at www.melissaferguson.com.
In 2013, Ferguson and her husband moved back to Bristol, Tennessee, and she accepted a position as assistant professor teaching in the Bible and Religion Department at King University. She continued with her writing and started attending writer’s conferences, which is how she met her literary agent. In October 2018, Ferguson signed her first pre-book contract with Thomas Nelson publishers, a subsidiary of HarperCollins.
Her debut book, “The Dating Charade,” is scheduled to be released Dec. 3.
“This is a romantic comedy that includes a lot about foster care and the power of family, however they came to be,” Ferguson said.
The book is a humorous story — Ferguson describes it as “The Brady Bunch” with a twist. A couple go on a great first date and tell each other that they don’t like children. Then each of them gets home to find three children essentially dropped in their laps, but they try to hide it from one another while they continue dating. A number of comic misadventures keep the story lighthearted while also addressing the abandonment issues of the children.
Ferguson uses some of her own experiences from her time as teen director at the Bristol YMCA as fodder for the story. Adding a twist to stories from her time at the YMCA lends a personal touch to the main characters.
“Melissa Ferguson was one of my best students from my 40 years of teaching in higher education,” said Don Hudson, professor of religion studies and chairman of the Bible and Religion Department at King University. “In fact, she was so good, she now is a professor in the Bible and Religion Department. Professor Ferguson continues to succeed personally and professionally, and now she has penned a noteworthy and exciting book. I’m willing to bet that this is only the beginning of her writing career. King and Bristol are proud and will be even prouder she went to school here and lives here.”
Ferguson’s contract with Thomas Nelson includes a three-book deal. The second book, titled “The Cul-de-Sac Wars,” is almost finished and is slated to be released next fall. The third book will come out a year later, and she has already signed a first rights contract with Thomas Nelson for her fourth book.
“It’s only a little scary because I’m trying to juggle so much,” Ferguson said. “I have twin 4-year-olds and a 2-year-old, so writing plus them plus adjuncting has been a lot. I stay busy, but it’s fun.”
What Ferguson most loves about writing is the challenge and the power of creating a world and the characters. If she wants a character to fly, that character can fly.
“It’s kind of fun if you love reading because you can totally get into your own world that you control because you’re writing it,” Ferguson said. “Put a bow on the end, the good guys win in the end, make humorous points that make you laugh and hopefully your readers laugh. That aspect of writing has been really fun and it’s kind of addicting.”
