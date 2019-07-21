HOMETOWN STORIES: Bristol woman holding event to gather, distribute supplies for area teachers

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol businesswoman whose family has a history of charity toward the community is holding an event to benefit local teachers.
Lauren Griffin, 32, and her agency, American Realty and Associates, are hosting “Back to School Palooza” on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia. For weeks, she and her employees have been collecting school supplies in her office. Her goal is to put together 500 tote bags filled with school supplies for teachers to use in their classrooms.
“We know that teachers usually buy their own supplies for their classrooms for students that aren’t really able to buy their own,” Griffin noted. “We wanted to do something to help.”
Each tote bag will contain supplies like pencils, paper, pens, notebooks, erasers, tissues, highlighters, dry erase markers and other items. The tote bags will be given out at the event to teachers who bring their school ID with them. Griffin also plans on including coupons from local businesses as well as gifts.
“I just wanted to do something for the community,” Griffin said. “I’ve always been an advocate for giving back. We’ve had a really good year so far, and I’ve got people on my team that were ready and able to help. I have a lot of ideas, but I don’t really have the help to bring it to life sometimes. I was able to bounce this idea off of all of our agents, and they have helped us so far bring it to this point.”
She and her family are known for organizing and hosting community benefit events — her grandfather, Bobby Griffin, hosts a community prayer breakfast every year, and the family brings children from Seoul Korea each year to sing and perform at local churches and schools. The family also funds several scholarships at local high schools and colleges.
Though teachers are the focus for the tote bag distribution at the event, Back to School Palooza is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. The event will feature fun for the whole family. There will be free food and drinks while supplies last. Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department will be onsite with a bubble foam machine, Dave Vault will perform a magic show, and Bristol Jiu Jitsu — which is owned by Griffin’s brothers — will offer a free self-defense demonstration. Fun for the whole family will also include free face painting and balloon animals and a dunk tank. Throughout the event, there will be drawings for gift baskets and other giveaways. All supplies, food and gifts have been donated by individuals and businesses in the community.
“I’ve enjoyed helping put it together,” said Kim Taylor, secretary at American Realty. “We’re getting it all together and reaching out to people and seeing who can donate items. Even the least little thing, they have been great about giving. It will be fun. I’m looking forward to the day.”
Griffin, owner/broker at American Realty, purchased the agency six years ago. An entrepreneur, she also has a separate business in rental properties and flipping houses. Information about Back to School Palooza is available on American Realty’s Facebook page under events.
“I am very proud of Lauren,” said Bobby Griffin, her grandfather. “The Griffin family has always tried to help others whenever possible. This is a family tradition.”
Griffin says she and the family plan on putting together more community events in the future. Her focus for Back to School Palooza is to recognize the hard-working teachers in the area.
“I really just want to emphasize for the teachers to come get their bags, to show our appreciation,” she said. “I think it will be a lot of fun, the adrenaline of knowing that we’re helping people and bringing a free event to the community.”