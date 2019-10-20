BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee native has a big heart for America’s enlisted, and she was recently recognized with a prestigious national award for her dedication to serving soldiers.
Cindy Boyd, 64, left the Tri-Cities area after graduating from Tennessee High School in Bristol, but she still has ties to the area. Her nephew, who served in the East Tennessee State University ROTC program before enlisting in the Army, is what started Boyd on the path of supporting active duty soldiers.
When Boyd’s nephew was deployed to Iraq 12 years ago, she learned from him that many of the soldiers in his unit had never received a care package in seven months they had been there. So in addition to sending care packages to her nephew, she started sending them to other soldiers in the unit. Any names she got, she sent them a package.
Before long, her effort grew into a massive undertaking. In nine months, she sent 400 care packages to deployed soldiers. The packages contained everything from personal care items to candy bars. She stockpiled items in her kitchen to put into packages to send to soldiers. She says she could barely get to her stove — her kitchen began to resemble a supply depot.
Each soldier she sent a package to became one of “her soldiers.” She stays in contact with all of them. They write her letters, send her items — one soldier even gave her his Purple Heart.
“Once you become one of Cindy’s soldiers, you stay one of Cindy’s soldiers,” noted Randal Underhill, who was deployed with Boyd’s nephew. “She continues to support you from then on out. She becomes family.”
To date, Boyd has sent about 1,500 packages to her soldiers. But her efforts haven’t stopped there.
Since 2005, Boyd has been renting a suite at Bristol Motor Speedway during NASCAR races for clients of her fiber optics business. In 2009, she invited her nephew and a few of the soldiers who were getting ready to deploy. Later that year, three of those five soldiers were severely injured in explosions while in Iraq. So in 2010, as they were recovering from their injuries, she rented an extra suite for soldiers.
“I looked over from my suite to the suite they were in, which was right next to the company suite, and I saw those three guys, in their various stages of recuperation, laughing and having a great time,” Boyd recalls. “I looked over there and I thought, all three of them could be laying in a national cemetery. All three of them are lucky to be alive, and I’ve got to find a way to continue to do this.”
Now, Boyd rents an extra two suites for every NASCAR race at Bristol and brings 36 soldiers to enjoy the event. All the soldiers have to do is get to Bristol — Boyd pays for their accommodations and the suites and takes them out to dinner.
“It’s hard to put into words just how much she has done for so many different people,” said her nephew, Chris Boyd. “The relationships she’s formed with so many soldiers — she’s been a positive influence on a lot of them, taking care of them while they’re deployed, talking to them, calling them, emailing them — all of that means a lot when you’re deployed. I’m so proud of her, and she’s meant so much to me and hundreds of other soldiers that she has had a personal impact on.”
Boyd also makes quilts for soldiers — she has made over 120 quilts for active duty soldiers who live in the barracks. When soldiers who are single and don’t have families come back to the barracks, they have nothing — no sheets, blankets, pillow cases — so Boyd makes quilts for these soldiers. She often goes to the barracks and hands out the quilts personally.
Boyd has also performed and attended weddings of her soldiers. She participates in Wreaths Across America; every year at Christmas, she and a few of her soldiers go to Arlington Cemetery and lay wreaths on the graves.
For her great dedication to soldiers and her patriotism, Boyd was recently recognized with the Spirit of Hope Award — a national honor that is only granted to six people a year for their exceptional service to the military. Boyd was honored with the prestigious award at a ceremony at the Pentagon — several of her soldiers attended as well, showing their support of her great efforts over the years.
“You like to think that people support what you are doing as a soldier, and sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in what you’re doing and kind of forget that,” said Underhill. “It makes you feel good to know that what you’re doing in service is appreciated by the people at home. It lets you know that those people are out there who believe in what you’re doing and support you and will go to great lengths to show that appreciation. Cindy doesn’t do it for the recognition — she just does it because it’s something that she feels strongly about doing, supporting the soldiers. She is probably the most patriotic person that I have ever met.”
