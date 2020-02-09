BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man’s recovery from many painful years of addiction has become a ray of hope for others on the path to recovery.
Pete Buhls, 65, has a metabolic condition called McArdle’s disease, or glycogen storage disease. This condition is brought on by exercise and is characterized by fatigue and extreme muscle pain, as muscle cells are broken down and are then passed through the urine. Buhls would become very sick and have cold-like symptoms and vomiting. The condition went undiagnosed for many of his early years.
“I just thought I was a weakling growing up,” Buhls said with a laugh.
The condition was finally diagnosed when he was 25 years old and a student at Clemson University. Like many college students, Buhls had started drinking, and then doctors prescribed him Valium and Tylenol with codeine for his muscle pain. When opioids came out, the doctors switched the Tylenol to Lortabs, and when the hydrocodone started affecting his liver, doctors switched him to oxycodone. The problem was that Buhls had an addictive personality, and medications that were supposed to be used “as needed” were being used every day on top of alcohol.
“Most addicts have an addictive personality,” Buhls said. “There is no such thing as moderation. When I was diagnosed, I said, ‘Well is it ok if I drink? And he said, ‘Yeah, a few beers will keep your tissues flushed.’ They didn’t realize they were talking to someone with the compulsive behavior that I had. Something that was supposed to be a periodic thing became an everyday thing. So that was the beginning of the road to hell.”
At the time, Buhls had a very successful career with a sales company. But as the drugs started taking hold, his performance began to suffer. He points out that he had always only taken what he was prescribed — his addiction did not progress to him running out of pills or buying off the street.
Two years after he was put on oxycodone, Buhls was put on long-term disability from work, which he says was probably the best thing that could have happened, as it ultimately gave him time to recover. His family was becoming increasingly concerned about his health, and his physical condition was rapidly deteriorating. In 2009, after he had been on pills of some kind for close to 30 years, Buhls became violently ill to the point that he could not stop vomiting. A trip to the emergency room yielded minimal results — he was told he probably just had the flu or was detoxing and he was given IV fluids and sent home.
“The next day he was in bed and couldn’t do anything,” said his wife, Melanie Buhls. “He got up and came downstairs and passed out. So I called the ambulance then. They just thought he was a junkie and couldn’t hold anything down because he was detoxing. When they finally took it seriously, he was in septic shock.”
Buhls was placed in a drug-induced coma for 11 days — he says it was the best thing that could have happened as his body went through the worst of the withdrawals during that time. He almost died. But after he came out of the coma, he never did drugs again. He learned how to live with pain and only uses over-the-counter medications to manage it. He calls his recovery a miracle from God.
About six years later, Buhls decided it was time to start trying to help others. He connected with some people who were putting together a recovery program. Buhls, a lifelong musician, took on heading up the music program for Recovery at Bristol, which meets at State Street United Methodist Church on Valley Drive in Bristol, Virginia. He plays guitar and bass for the band, and his wife sings.
“Pete has a genuine and obvious passion for encouraging and enabling people to see hope beyond their present addiction, and he believes deeply in the model of Recovery at Bristol, which centers and builds upon vital faith in Jesus Christ,” said Jonathan Jonas, pastor at State Street United Methodist Church. “He has inspired the people of our congregation to invest more fully in the Recovery ministry by sharing his own passion and commitment.”
Through the course of his new path, Buhls has spoken about his addiction and recovery to many audiences outside the program, including the Rotary Club, churches and at Duke University. He has also been working for a mechanical contractor for the past nine years, from which he plans to retire this year. He then intends to focus more time on helping others with recovery and hopes to get certified to do one-on-one or group counseling. And, of course, he plans to keep the band going and keep performing music to help encourage and uplift those who are in recovery.
“I look at it as a person who comes in is broken, and they need help, and they need someone who has been there to help them,” Buhls said. “I feel God gave me the opportunity to have a new life. He gave me the opportunity to go back to being a clean and sober lifestyle. I’ve experienced a miracle in my life, and I’ve seen a lot of miracles happen in this service. You get these folks in a weakened condition, and I feel it’s up to me to build up their confidence and show them there is a better life than what they are dealing with.”
