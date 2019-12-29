BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three Tennessee High School cheerleaders are headed to London, England, to show their Bristol spirit.
Chloe Richards, 17, Gracie Buckles, 17, and Jenna Rhodes, 15, are all cheerleaders at Tennessee High and have qualified to perform in London’s New Year’s Day parade through the Universal Cheerleaders Association.
During summer cheer champ, the girls competed in All-American tryouts and worked for their position on this team for Varsity Spirit. The Bristol girls are three out of 800 cheerleaders across the United States to be selected, and are the only three from Bristol to attend.
The three cheerleaders flew out of Charlotte, North Carolina, the day after Christmas. Two of the girls’ grandmothers are accompanying them on the trip as chaperones. In the days preceding the parade, the UCA has scheduled daily tours for participants, including trips to the Tower of London, Big Ben and even a day trip to Paris. This trip will be the first time overseas for two of the girls.
All three girls expressed their excitement about the trip, although traveling to a different country does come with concerns.
“I’m nervous about trying the new foods,” Chloe admitted with a laugh. “I’ve heard it’s pretty bland.”
Jenna said she was anxious about the plane ride, which nonstop is a minimum of eight hours over the Atlantic Ocean.
In spite of trepidations, the overall feeling is one of anticipation and excitement.
“I’m really excited because every year I’ve tried out for the All-American Team and made it, so since this is my fourth time, I’m really excited that I’m going to get to go on the trip this time,” Gracie said. “In previous years I decided not to go because no one else went, and I didn’t really want to go alone.”
All of the girls have been cheering for years. Gracie started cheering when she was 10 years old, Jenna when she was seven, and Chloe, who is the team captain, when she was four. Gracie and Chloe are both seniors this year, so this is their last year cheering with Tennessee High.
Chloe plans to continue cheering at King College and then plans to transfer to East Tennessee State University to get her degree in biology to be a dental hygienist. Gracie plans to attend High Point University in North Carolina to major in exercise science in order to become an occupational therapist. Jenna, a sophomore, still has two years left at Tennessee High and plans to continue cheering while she is there.
The group has been fundraising for their trip during the school year and raised about $3,000. They estimate the trip costs $4,000 per person, which includes plane tickets, food, hotels and tours. All of the logistics are arranged through UCA.
“I’m excited to meet all the other cheerleaders from all over the United States,” Gracie said. “I think it’s really cool that all of us get to come together in a different country and do something we all love.”
All of the cheerleaders from the United States are being divided into four or five groups from gateway cities. Each group has a different routine to a different song. All the cheerleaders will be doing the parade together, and then each group will be performing separately when the parade stops at a specific location. The Tennessee High girls will be performing to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
The girls learned the routine before the trip — they were sent a video in advance so they could practice, though they may do different stunts while they are there. They will have several practices at the hotels in the evenings for which they will all get together and practice with their group.
The opportunity for the trip is especially meaningful as this has been a building year for the Tennessee High cheerleaders. Their new coach, Kimberlyn King, has worked hard to build the level of tumbling into the team. The team has grown from only nine members last year to 21 this year.
Also recently added to the program is the Firecracker Squad, of which Gracie is captain. The Firecracker Squad is the special-needs cheerleading squad and performs at sports that often don’t get as much attention, like girls’ soccer and freshmen and JV basketball games.
“We’ve really been proud of the cheerleading squad and the dance team this year,” said Steve Sochalski, assistant principal at Tennessee High. “They have done some amazing things and we have seen a lot of growth. They have really produced and really done a good job for us this year. We’re proud of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.